Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court directed regulated Metro services, avoiding full prohibition.

DMRC previously restricted station entry/exit for October 10 protests.

Court also ordered publicizing revised advisories for commuter convenience.

Protest organizers were asked to move pleas on restrictions.

The Supreme Court has said there should be no complete prohibition on the movement of Metro trains in Delhi amid restrictions imposed ahead of the October 10 protests.

The court directed authorities to reconsider the restrictions and allow Metro and other train services to operate in a regulated manner, keeping in mind the principle of proportionality and avoiding inconvenience to Delhi residents.

“We make it clear that no complete prohibition of movement of Metro should be imposed. The Solicitor General has fairly agreed to impress upon the authorities to reconsider the prohibition and allow Metro and other trains in such a regulated manner so that no inconvenience is caused to residents of Delhi, keeping in mind the principles of proportionality,” the court said.

Also Read: Delhi Metro Stations To Remain Closed From 9 PM Due To ‘Security Reasons’ Ahead Of CJP Protest

DMRC Announces Restrictions At Metro Stations

The Supreme Court’s directions come after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the closure of entry and exit gates at several Metro stations from 9 pm on Friday, October 9, ahead of the CJP protest scheduled for Saturday, October 10.

In a service update posted on X, the DMRC said the restrictions would remain in force on October 10 until further notice. However, interchange facilities would continue to be available at all affected stations, except New Delhi Metro station.

“Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 09:00 PM on 9th October, 2026 and continuing on 10th October, 2026 till further notice. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations except New Delhi metro station,” the DMRC said.

The corporation also shared a list of affected stations. The restrictions apply to station entry and exit, while interchange facilities will remain available at the specified stations, with the stated exception of New Delhi Metro station.

SC Directs Publicity For Revised Restrictions

The court also directed authorities to publicise revised restrictions and advisories through newspapers, official websites and other platforms.

The move is aimed at ensuring commuters are informed about barricades, restrictions and alternative routes so they can plan their journeys accordingly.

Organisers Asked To Move Urgent Plea On Protest Restrictions

The Supreme Court asked protest organisers to move an urgent plea on issues directly concerning the right to protest and the restrictions imposed on demonstrators.

The court indicated that the present proceedings were primarily concerned with restrictions affecting the movement of ordinary citizens and their access to public transport.