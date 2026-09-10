‘No Assurance, No Talks’: Wangchuk Warns Of Fresh Agitation Over Ladakh From Sept 19
Sonam Wangchuk expressed disappointment after his MHA meeting and warned of fresh agitation from September 19 if the Centre gives no assurance on Ladakh.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk said he was disappointed after his meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs, saying it was held in a positive atmosphere but produced no concrete outcome. Wangchuk said they had sought assurances that Ladakh’s identity and character would not be altered. He warned that a fresh agitation will be launched from September 19 to 24 if the government fails to provide any assurance.
VIDEO | Delhi: "Will launch a fresh stir from September 19 to 24 over Ladakh issues if we don't get any assurance from the government," warns activist Sonam Wangchuk.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 10, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/R4F6C4XlMY