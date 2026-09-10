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English NewsNewsIndia‘No Assurance, No Talks’: Wangchuk Warns Of Fresh Agitation Over Ladakh From Sept 19

‘No Assurance, No Talks’: Wangchuk Warns Of Fresh Agitation Over Ladakh From Sept 19

Sonam Wangchuk expressed disappointment after his MHA meeting and warned of fresh agitation from September 19 if the Centre gives no assurance on Ladakh.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 06:29 PM (IST)

Activist Sonam Wangchuk said he was disappointed after his meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs, saying it was held in a positive atmosphere but produced no concrete outcome. Wangchuk said they had sought assurances that Ladakh’s identity and character would not be altered. He warned that a fresh agitation will be launched from September 19 to 24 if the government fails to provide any assurance.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonam Wangchuk Ladakh Statehood
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