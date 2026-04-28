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HomeNewsIndiaNitin Nabin discusses cadre expansion, publicity of schemes with BJP workers in Jaipur

Nitin Nabin discusses cadre expansion, publicity of schemes with BJP workers in Jaipur

Jaipur, Apr 27 (PTI): BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday held a meeting with party office-bearers and core committee members here to discuss organisational expansion and publicity of welfare scheme.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 12:18 AM (IST)

Jaipur, Apr 27 (PTI): BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday held a meeting with party office-bearers and core committee members here to discuss organisational expansion and publicity of welfare schemes.

It was Nabin's first visit to the state after assuming charge as national president.

Rajasthan Finance Commission chairman Arun Chaturvedi said that Nabin arrived in Rajasthan after concluding campaigning in West Bengal and was accorded a traditional welcome by party workers at the Jaipur airport.

Chaturvedi told reporters that discussions at the BJP headquarters focused on strengthening the organisation and ensuring effective outreach of central and state government welfare schemes among the public.

"It was decided that regular meetings would be held at the mandal, district and state levels to review organisational functioning and ensure implementation of national-level programmes at the grassroots," he said.

Chaturvedi said that discussions were also held on ministers' tours to review schemes and enhance interaction with party workers.

He said that the core committee deliberated on the 'Nari Shakti Vandan' campaign and issues related to women's empowerment.

"The BJP national president praised the party's Rajasthan unit for staging protests against the opposition Congress over issues related to women's reservation," he said.

He said strategies were also chalked out for the effective implementation of welfare schemes and upcoming political programmes. PTI SDA APL APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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