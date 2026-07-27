E20 Janta Party: After CJP, Calls For Nitin Gadkari’s Resignation Grow As X Followers Surge

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom E20 Janta Party demands 100% petrol option, Gadkari's resignation.

Transporters plan August 4 Parliament march against E20 fuel.

Group also seeks transparent labelling, fuel blend impact data.

Government reports no widespread complaints regarding ethanol-blended fuel.

Inspired by the Cockroach Janta Party’s campaign over the NEET paper leak, a new political outfit called the E20 Janta Party has entered the spotlight, this time taking aim at India’s ethanol-blending policy.

The group is demanding that consumers be given the option to buy 100% petrol and has called for the resignation of Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The campaign has quickly gained traction online. The E20 Janta Party said it crossed 25,000 followers on X within a few hours on Sunday, as its demand for greater choice at fuel stations drew support from transporters. At the time of writing this report, the page crossed 46,000 followers on X and 151,000 followers on Instagram.

Transporters Plan Parliament March Against E20 Fuel

The Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators Association has announced a march to Parliament on August 4 against E20 petrol.

The association alleged that the ethanol-blending policy has reduced fuel efficiency, increased maintenance expenses and affected engine performance, particularly in older vehicles.

The E20 Janta Party, however, said it was not seeking subsidies, free fuel or the removal of ethanol-blended petrol from the market. Its central demand, it said, was simply that consumers should have the freedom to choose which fuel they purchase.

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E20 Janta Party Seeks Greater Fuel Transparency

Alongside the demand for a 100% petrol option, the group has called for transparent fuel labelling so customers can clearly identify the fuel they are buying.

It has also demanded that the government publish data on the costs, benefits and wider impact of different fuel blends. The outfit wants independent studies examining mileage, engine performance, emissions and maintenance costs.

The availability of ethanol-free petrol is already limited. 100-octane premium petrol without ethanol has long been sold in India, but only at select fuel stations. It costs Rs 169 per litre, compared with Rs 102.12 per litre for standard E20 fuel in Delhi.

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Government Says Complaints Are Not Widespread

The campaign comes as the government maintains that it has not received significant evidence of ethanol-blended petrol causing widespread vehicle problems.

Minister of State for Petroleum Suresh Gopi told Parliament last week that the government had not received “widespread or substantiated” complaints about ethanol-blended petrol affecting vehicle performance.

The E20 Janta Party’s campaign nevertheless appears to have struck a chord with sections of the transport sector, with the planned August 4 march set to bring the fuel policy debate directly to Parliament.