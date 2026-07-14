FIR Against Youtubers, Influencers Over Misleading Videos On Gadkari's Ethanol Policy

An FIR has been registered at Nagpur's Sadar Police Station against four social media influencers for allegedly circulating misleading and objectionable videos related to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari's ethanol policy.

The case was registered following a complaint filed by BJP social media office-bearer Shishir Arun Bhivapure.

According to the FIR, Gadkari had addressed a programme on July 3, 2026, where he spoke about ethanol and flex-fuel vehicles. The complainant alleged that after the event, portions of the minister's speech were allegedly taken out of context and shared across social media platforms with misleading claims.

The complaint further alleged that the videos were intended to mislead the public and damage the Union minister's reputation.

FIR Filed Against Youtuber And Influencers

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against YouTuber Manish Kashyap, Instagram page Desi Boysncr, and social media influencers Harshit Rathi and Anklesh Inwate (Akkaspeaks). The FIR includes links to their YouTube and Instagram accounts, along with references to the videos in question.

According to the complaint, Manish Kashyap uploaded multiple videos on his YouTube channel in which Gadkari's remarks on the ethanol policy were allegedly presented out of context. Similar allegations have been made against the Desi Boysncr Instagram account, which allegedly shared videos containing misleading claims about the policy and objectionable language targeting the Union minister.

The FIR also alleges that Harshit Rathi shared an Instagram post featuring Gadkari's photograph with comments questioning the ethanol policy, which the complainant described as misleading and defamatory. Similar allegations have been made against Anklesh Inwate's Instagram account, where videos related to the policy allegedly misrepresented the minister's remarks.

Complaint Alleges Videos Post Distorted Facts Over Ethanol

The complainant alleged that the videos and posts distorted facts related to the ethanol policy, potentially creating confusion among the public. The complaint also expressed concern that such content could affect public peace and law and order.

Nagpur Police have launched an investigation into the matter. Officials are examining the videos, social media posts and other digital evidence uploaded across various platforms. The activities of the concerned social media accounts and the content shared by them will also undergo forensic examination. The investigation is currently underway.