FIR Against Youtubers, Influencers Over Misleading Videos On Gadkari's Ethanol Policy

An FIR was registered against them for allegedly circulating misleading and objectionable videos about Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari's ethanol policy. These videos reportedly took parts of his speech out of context.
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FIR Against Manish Kashyap, 3 Influencers Over Allegedly Misleading Videos On Nitin Gadkari's Ethanol Policy
Nagpur Police filed an FIR against YouTuber Manish Kashyap and three social media influencers for allegedly sharing misleading videos on Nitin Gadkari's ethanol policy. Investigation is underway.
- FIR registered against influencers regarding Nitin Gadkari's ethanol policy.
- Complaint alleges videos distorted facts, damaged Minister Gadkari's reputation.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was an FIR registered against social media influencers in Nagpur?
Who filed the complaint leading to the FIR?
The complaint was filed by Shishir Arun Bhivapure, a BJP social media office-bearer. He alleged the videos were intended to mislead the public and damage the Union Minister's reputation.
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