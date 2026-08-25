‘I Can’t Work Much Now, Give New Gen A Chance’: Nitin Gadkari Amid Cabinet Reshuffle Buzz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Minister Gadkari advocated younger generation assume greater responsibilities.

He cited reduced public life involvement after three decades.

Gadkari emphasized health importance; remarks follow BJP's organizational changes.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said his involvement in public life has reduced and that it is time for the younger generation to take on greater responsibilities. His remarks came amid speculation over a possible reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Union Cabinet.

Speaking at an event in Nagpur, Gadkari said he had spent around three decades in public life, experienced several ups and downs and received recognition for his work. However, he said he was no longer able to work at the same pace.

“Work should be handed over to the new generation. A new generation has come, and the older generation is guiding them,” Gadkari said, explaining that his participation in day-to-day work had declined.

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Gadkari Recalls Early Days, Talks About Health

Gadkari said he had worked continuously in public life for the past 30 years and had witnessed several phases during that period. He said the time had come to give the younger generation an opportunity to carry the work forward.

He also recalled his earlier days of working for the party, saying there was little discipline in his lifestyle at the time. He remembered surviving on samosas and going to sleep while working for the organisation.

However, Gadkari said his lifestyle changed after the coronavirus pandemic. He now practises yoga every day and has placed greater emphasis on maintaining his health.

‘Without Good Health, Power And Wealth Are Of No Use’

Gadkari stressed the importance of staying healthy, saying that enjoying life is possible only when a person is in good health.

“You can enjoy life only when your health is good. If your health is not good, power and wealth are of no use,” he said.

The Union minister was speaking at the concluding programme of an Eklavya Ekal Vidyalaya teacher-supervisor training class held in Pardasinga in Katol taluka.

He also spoke about the development work ahead, saying the scale of development would increase in the coming years. He said the goal was to ensure that no tribal village in Maharashtra remained without electricity and that development was visible across the state.

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BJP Organisational Overhaul Fuels Reshuffle Speculation

Gadkari's comments came days after the BJP announced a major organisational overhaul, its first of this scale since 2015, when Amit Shah was party president.

Last week, the BJP unveiled its new national team under party president Nitin Nabin. The 65-member team includes 51 new faces, signalling a significant generational shift within the organisation.

The new team includes 13 national vice presidents, among them former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia and former RSS functionary Ram Madhav. Former Union minister Smriti Irani has also been appointed one of the party's eight national general secretaries.

The large-scale organisational changes have added to speculation about a possible reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Union Cabinet. Gadkari's remarks about giving the younger generation a greater role have therefore drawn attention amid the ongoing political buzz.