99% Of Nagpur’s 'Underworld And Social World' Support Me: Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that nearly 99 per cent of people in Nagpur’s “underworld and social world” support him, while clarifying that his remarks should not be taken to mean that he has close ties with criminal elements.

Speaking at the inaugural IIM Nagpur Media Conclave 2026, Gadkari, 69, said his connections with people across different sections of society were a result of his development initiatives and social work.

“I am very ideological, but 99 per cent of Nagpur's underworld and social world are my supporters. But do not infer from this that I have very close relations with them. I have built roads there and done social work,” he said.

Gadkari also cited his electoral performance in different parts of Nagpur, claiming that he secured around 70-75 per cent of the vote in some highly educated areas, while his support was as high as 92 per cent in areas he described as “criminal, underworld and red-light areas”.

He said his political career had brought him into contact with people from different sections of society.

“I have done everything in politics. I have done good things and bad things, and I have relationships with people across the spectrum,” Gadkari said.

Gadkari On Voting Behaviour

Gadkari also spoke about voter participation, particularly among educated sections of society. Recalling his experience during elections, he said many educated people discuss political issues and the country's problems but often fail to cast their votes.

“You say, ‘I will come now, I will come later,’ and then 5 pm comes and you don't come to vote. And then you ask, ‘What will happen to this country?’” he said.

He argued that the biggest challenge to Indian democracy was not political parties or politicians, but the electorate itself.

“The biggest problem of democracy is not political parties and leaders. It is the people. So, commitment to democracy is important,” he said.

The Union minister said development and social work had helped him establish connections with people from different sections, including localities he described as having criminal or underworld influence.

He also stressed the importance of educating citizens and said credibility was ultimately crucial for success in a democracy. “Education of the masses is the greatest necessity,” Gadkari said.

He urged voters to make electoral choices based on social, economic and educational issues rather than caste, religion, sect or language.

Gadkari also recalled his experience with caste-based politics. He said that during his tenure as BJP president, he had experimented with creating separate cells for different castes in an attempt to attract voters.

According to Gadkari, the strategy failed and instead created difficulties for him. He said he subsequently decided not to compromise his principles for electoral gains and instead focus on his agenda and development work.