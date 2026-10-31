ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaNITI Aayog vice-chairman flags Bengal's regulatory reform record, seeks steps to attract investment

NITI Aayog vice-chairman flags Bengal's regulatory reform record, seeks steps to attract investment

Kolkata, Oct 30 (PTI): NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Ashok Lahiri on Friday expressed concern over West Bengal's performance in regulatory reforms, as he advocated improving ease of doing business to attract fresh investment.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 12:37 AM (IST)

Kolkata, Oct 30 (PTI): NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Ashok Lahiri on Friday expressed concern over West Bengal's performance in regulatory reforms, as he advocated improving ease of doing business to attract fresh investments.

Lahiri was speaking at an event organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry here.

"I think West Bengal does not do too well in terms of the regulatory reform agenda. It's not one of the top achievers. We must do better," he said.

Calling for deeper state-level reforms, he said West Bengal should suggest measures to improve the business environment, attract more investment and accelerate economic growth to help achieve the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

Pointing out that India's federal structure involves shared and overlapping regulatory jurisdictions between the Centre, states and, in several areas, municipalities and panchayats, Lahiri said effective implementation of reforms at the state and local levels was indispensable.

Land use, building approvals, labour administration and fire safety involve multiple state and local authorities, often resulting in overlapping requirements and procedural delays, he said.

Regulatory burdens are frequently spread across departments, each having its own forms, databases and inspection practices, with smaller businesses bearing a disproportionate share of the compliance costs, he said.

Advocating a central coordinating mechanism to review the necessity of individual regulatory requirements and eliminate duplication, Lahiri said routine permissions in low-risk activities could be shifted towards self-certification or third-party verification.

He also called for a broader overhaul of India's regulatory framework, saying excessive compliance requirements, procedural delays and the threat of imprisonment for minor violations were discouraging entrepreneurship, constraining MSME growth and raising the cost of doing business.

"Regulatory reform is not merely an administrative exercise. It is an economic growth strategy," he said.

Excessive regulation, he said, not only imposes direct financial and administrative costs but also creates opportunities for rent-seeking, while larger established companies can sometimes use regulatory barriers to restrict competition from smaller enterprises.

Lahiri advocated reducing repetitive filings and unnecessary paperwork, pointing out that businesses should not be repeatedly asked to furnish information already available with the government.

He also stressed the need to build trust between the administration and industry.

"Trust and verify," he said, adding that industry, too, should be subject to scrutiny rather than being trusted unconditionally.

Making a case for easier business exits alongside easier entry and expansion, Lahiri drew attention to the large number of closed factories in and around Kolkata, saying the inability to shut down unviable businesses in an orderly and timely manner had resulted in substantial economic waste.

"Land is being wasted, capital is stuck up," he said.

Expeditious closure would release land, machinery, labour and finance for more productive uses, the NITI Aayog vice-chairman said.

Lahiri also argued for a calibrated approach to penalties, favouring monetary fines over imprisonment for minor procedural and technical violations. He, however, said serious offences involving fraud, corruption, adulteration and public harm must remain subject to criminal liability.

Referring to the Jan Vishwas amendments of 2023 and 2026, he said the government had taken steps to decriminalise minor technical and procedural defaults, and replace several imprisonment provisions with civil penalties and graded monetary fines.

On India's reform journey, he described the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a major success in integrating the domestic market and simplifying taxation, with collections rising from Rs 8.8 lakh crore in its initial nine months in 2017-18 to Rs 22.27 lakh crore in 2025-26.

He also highlighted the role of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in releasing locked-up capital.

Commenting on West Bengal's industrial potential, Lahiri wondered why the state had not attracted more defence manufacturing units despite having established ordnance facilities at Dum Dum and Cossipore.

"Why more defence industries are not coming up in West Bengal? I hope the industry minister will look into the matter," he said. PTI BSM RBT

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Oct 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 31 October 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
GSLV successfully places next gen navigation satellite NVS-03 into 'designated' orbit
GSLV successfully places next gen navigation satellite NVS-03 into 'designated' orbit
India
UP MLC poll results give BJP, SP ammunition to shape narrative ahead of 2027 Assembly elections
UP MLC poll results give BJP, SP ammunition to shape narrative ahead of 2027 Assembly elections
India
3 die in landslide as cyclone ‘Arnab’ triggers floods in Odisha, govt steps up relief operations
3 die in landslide as cyclone ‘Arnab’ triggers floods in Odisha, govt steps up relief operations
India
J&K BJP demands accountability from power discoms over inflated bills, defective smart meters
J&K BJP demands accountability from power discoms over inflated bills, defective smart meters
Advertisement

Videos

Politics News: INDIA Bloc's 'Jan Mahabhiyog' Programme Postponed Due to Rain, Rahul Gandhi to Address Press Conference!
UP Politics: Amit Shah Targets Akhilesh Yadav Over 1990 Ayodhya Firing, Sets BJP's Mission 2027 Agenda!
Bihar Politics: Supreme Court Setback for Anant Singh in Dularchand Yadav Murder Case, Must Surrender by December 1!
Politics News: Opposition's 'Jan Mahabhiyog' Programme Postponed Due to Rain, Now Scheduled for Tomorrow!
UP Politics: Amit Shah Reaches Lucknow, BJP Prepares for 2027 Poll Battle with Mission Victory!
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget