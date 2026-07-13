'Aamir Brand Ambassador Of Love Jihad,' Says Nitesh Rane; Waris Pathan Calls Him Jealous

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane's remarks describing Bollywood actor Aamir Khan as the "brand ambassador of love jihad" have triggered a political controversy, with AIMIM leader Waris Pathan launching a sharp counterattack and accusing the BJP leader of targeting Muslims and spreading hatred.

Responding to Rane's comments, Pathan said Aamir Khan had the freedom to marry whomever he chose and mocked the minister over his remarks.

"Aamir Khan has the ability to marry for the third time, so he has done it. If you also have the ability, you can do the same. If a person wants to marry someone of their choice within the framework of the law, they are free to do so," Pathan said.

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He also accused Rane of misusing the term "love jihad."

"You don't even know the meaning of 'jihad'. You just come out and make such statements. Your baseless remarks make no difference," he said.

Questioning Rane's stance, the AIMIM leader asked whether he had never seen inter-caste marriages.

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"Have you never seen inter-caste marriages? The hatred and venom you carry in your heart against Muslims is the reason such words come out of your mouth," Pathan said.

He further alleged that the minister's comments were not directed at Aamir Khan personally but were aimed at the Muslim community.

"His target is not Aamir Khan. His target is Muslims. I don't even want to respond to people like him anymore. It has become their habit to make such irresponsible statements and spread hatred against Muslims," Pathan added.

The exchange comes after Rane's remarks on Aamir Khan sparked widespread political debate, with opposition leaders accusing the BJP minister of making inflammatory statements.