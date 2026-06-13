Trump Announces Death Of Tren De Aragua Chief Niño Guerrero In US-Led Operation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US President Trump announced an operation killed Tren de Aragua leader.

Operation aimed to dismantle criminal groups, secure US borders.

The strike was coordinated with Venezuelan authorities, Trump stated.

Trump designated Tren de Aragua a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

US President Donald Trump has announced that American forces carried out a military operation that killed Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, better known as Niño Guerrero, the alleged leader of the notorious Tren de Aragua criminal network. Trump described the operation as a decisive victory against a group that Washington has designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Trump Claims Major Victory Against Tren de Aragua

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the operation was conducted by US Southern Command under his direct orders. He portrayed the strike as part of a broader campaign to dismantle transnational criminal organizations and strengthen border security.

Taking to X, Trump said: "At my direction, the United States Southern Command delivered a swift and lethal kinetic strike to successfully execute Niño Guerrero, the infamous leader of Tren De Aragua, one of the most bloodthirsty Terrorist Organizations on Planet Earth. Before I returned to office, Joe Biden opened our Southern Border to millions of Illegal Criminals, and allowed this foreign army to rape, maim, and murder American Citizens with total impunity."

The president linked the operation to his long-standing criticism of former President Joe Biden’s immigration policies, arguing that criminal groups exploited weak border controls to enter the United States.

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Justice For Victims, Trump Says

Trump framed the strike as the fulfillment of a promise he made during his presidential campaign, saying his administration would remove violent criminal networks and seek justice for victims of violent crime.

During my campaign, he pledged to expel these monsters from our Country, and bring Justice to the families of those they slaughtered, including the precious 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, 22-year-old Laken Reilly, and countless other beautiful souls.

He also highlighted steps taken since returning to office, including the designation of Tren de Aragua as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and expanded efforts against cartels operating across the Americas.

"With this action, the United States Military has brought retribution for them, their families, and their loved ones. Early in my Administration, I delivered on my promise to designate Tren de Aragua as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, deport thousands of evil criminals, and wage war against the Cartels, who have long been waging war against our Citizens, while weak leaders left America helpless and defensive," he said.

US President Donald Trump on Truth Social (@realDonaldTrump) posts, "At my direction, the United States Southern Command delivered a swift and lethal kinetic strike to successfully execute Niño Guerrero, the infamous leader of Tren De Aragua, one of the most bloodthirsty… pic.twitter.com/rdXY0aQLie — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 13, 2026

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Operation Coordinated With Venezuela

A notable aspect of Trump’s announcement was his assertion that the operation was conducted with cooperation from Venezuelan authorities. Multiple reports have indicated that the strike was coordinated with officials in Venezuela, although detailed information about the mission has not been publicly released.

Trump said that this action was coordinated closely with our friends in Venezuela and with whom they are working very well.

The president concluded his statement with a warning to criminal organizations, vowing to continue targeting gang leaders and drug traffickers wherever they operate.

"As a result, Tren de Aragua terrorists no longer have safe haven in Venezuela or anywhere else and, under my leadership, we will find these vicious murderers and drugs lords anytime, anyplace, and send them to the depths of hell where they belong. GOD BLESS AMERICA!," he said.