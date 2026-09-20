Who Is Nila Vikhe Patil? Maharashtra Minister's Niece Elected To Sweden Parliament

Nila Vikhe Patil, a Green Party politician of Maharashtra origin, has been elected to Sweden’s Parliament from Stockholm City. The 41-year-old is among the newly elected members of the 349-seat Riksdag after Sweden’s left-leaning opposition bloc secured a narrow majority. Born in Sweden, Nila spent part of her childhood in Ahmednagar before returning to Sweden, where she went on to establish herself in politics.

She is the daughter of Maharashtra educationist Ashok Vikhe Patil and granddaughter of former Union minister Balasaheb Vikhe Patil. Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is her uncle.

“I hope to make my grandfather proud. He made me read the state budget when I was 15,” Nila told PTI following her election.

From Ahmednagar To Swedish Politics

Nila has been involved in Swedish politics for several years. During Stefan Lofven’s tenure as prime minister, she worked as an adviser in the Prime Minister’s Office, where her responsibilities included finance, taxation and housing-related matters. She later became a member of the Stockholm City Council and served on the Green Party’s election committee in the city.

Her political experience also includes stints with the Swedish Young Greens, Green Party Gothenburg and Green Students of Sweden. She has also served on the executive committee of the Green Party’s Stockholm unit.

Nila has a bachelor’s degree as well as an MBA from the Gothenburg School of Business, where she studied economics and law. She also attended Complutense University of Madrid.

As an MP, she said she intends to work on issues concerning children and the environment.

“I would like to be a voice for those who cannot vote and contribute to the city and the country,” she said.

Nila Vikhe Patil’s Connection With India

Despite living in Sweden, Nila said her ties with India remain strong.

“I love India dearly and feel very connected. I have many close Indian friends,” she said.

The Vikhe Patil family has a longstanding association with politics, education and the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Her great-grandfather, Vithalrao Vikhe Patil, founded what is described as Asia’s first cooperative sugar factory.

Nila also spoke about her bond with her grandfather, Balasaheb Vikhe Patil.

“I miss my grandfather a lot. He used to call me almost every week during his final years,” she said.

Sweden’s Opposition Secures Narrow Majority

Sweden’s four left-leaning opposition parties won 176 seats, giving them a three-seat edge over the parties that formed or supported the outgoing conservative-led government.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson resigned following the election results. The Social Democrats, led by former prime minister Magdalena Andersson, emerged as the largest party with 99 seats.

However, the narrow majority could make government formation more complex, with differences among the opposition parties. Andersson is expected to negotiate with the other parties in the bloc before a new government can be formed.