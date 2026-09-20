NIA-Wanted Gopal Killed By UP ATS In Varanasi Encounter

A wanted commander of the banned Naxalite organisation Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC), Brijesh Ganjhu alias Gopal Singh Bhokta, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Varanasi on Sunday morning.

The encounter took place near Lanka Maidan in the Ramnagar police station area during the early hours of September 20.

According to the information available, Brijesh was travelling on a motorcycle with an associate from Tengra Mod towards Mughalsarai when a police team attempted to stop them. Police alleged that Brijesh jumped off the motorcycle and opened fire at the team.

The police team retaliated, during which Brijesh sustained bullet injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead.

Bullets Hit Bulletproof Jackets Of Police Personnel

During the exchange of fire, bullets also struck the bulletproof jackets of Deputy Superintendent of Police Vipin Rai and head constable Nitendra Krishna. No information about injuries to the police personnel has been reported so far.

According to Jharkhand Police IG Operations and spokesperson Narendra Singh, information received from the Jharkhand Police STF confirmed that Brijesh Ganjhu alias Gopal Singh was killed in the encounter in Varanasi on Sunday morning.

₹30 Lakh Reward On TPC Commander

Brijesh had a combined reward of Rs 30 lakh on his arrest -- Rs 25 lakh announced by the Jharkhand government and Rs 5 lakh by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He was identified as a prominent commander of the banned Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC), an organisation active in Jharkhand. The NIA had declared him wanted in several cases.

According to information available to ABP Live, the encounter took place in the Ramnagar police station area on the morning of September 20. Brijesh, who was from Jharkhand, reportedly attempted to escape by jumping out of the vehicle while police were pursuing him. Police said he opened fire, following which an exchange of fire took place and he was hit by bullets.

He was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment, where he died from his injuries.