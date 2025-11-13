Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaNIA Raids 10 Locations Across 5 States In Al-Qaida Gujarat Terror Conspiracy Case

NIA Raids 10 Locations Across 5 States In Al-Qaida Gujarat Terror Conspiracy Case

NIA raided 10 sites in five states in connection with an Al-Qaida-linked Gujarat terror case involving illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and alleged terror funding activities.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 08:49 AM (IST)
New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted searches at 10 locations across five states in an Al Qaida Gujarat terror conspiracy case allegedly involving illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, officials said on Thursday.

NIA teams conducted searches at premises on Wednesday linked with various suspects and their associates in West Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya, Haryana and Gujarat, an agency spokesperson said in a statement.

The official said several digital devices and documents were seized that have been sent for forensic analysis.

The case was registered in 2023 and centres around four Bangladeshi nationals -- Mohd. Sojibmiyan, Munna Khalid Ansari, Azarul Islam, and Abdul Latif -- had illegally infiltrated into India from Bangladesh using forged Indian identity documents, the NIA alleged.

"They were found to be connected with the proscribed Al-Qaida terrorist organisation. The men were involved in collection and transfer of funds to Al Qaida operatives in Bangladesh, and were also found to be actively motivating Muslim youth," the statement said.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet on November 10, 2023 in a Ahmedabad Special Court.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 08:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Al Qaida Bangladeshi Immigrants NIA Al-Qaida Gujarat Terror Case
