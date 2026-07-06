Explorer
NIA Names LeT Chief Hafiz Saeed In Pahalgam Terror Attack Supplementary Chargesheet
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has named Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed as an accused in the Pahalgam terror attack supplementary chargesheet.
Before You Go
Ram Mandir Donation Theft: Trust to Vote on Champat Rai, Anil Mishra Resignations Amid Mounting Pressure
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
NIA Names LeT Chief Hafiz Saeed In Pahalgam Terror Attack Supplementary Chargesheet
India
Karur Stampede Case: Supreme Court To Hear DMK's Plea Seeking Curbs On CM Vijay, Ministers
India
BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Begins 2-Day J-K Tour, To Hold Key Organisational Meetings, 'Yuva Samvaad'
India
Who Is Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati? Top Pick To Replace Champat Rai
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion