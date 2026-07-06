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English NewsNewsIndiaNIA Names LeT Chief Hafiz Saeed In Pahalgam Terror Attack Supplementary Chargesheet

NIA Names LeT Chief Hafiz Saeed In Pahalgam Terror Attack Supplementary Chargesheet

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 02:36 PM (IST)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has named Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed as an accused in the Pahalgam terror attack supplementary chargesheet.

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ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
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