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NIA Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Hafiz Saeed For Aiding Terrorists; Second In 2 Months
The NIA court in Jammu has issued a fresh non-bailable warrant against Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed for allegedly supplying weapons, funds, and directions to terrorists in Kashmir. This is the second warrant issued against him in two months.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
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