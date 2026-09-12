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English NewsNewsIndiaNIA Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Hafiz Saeed For Aiding Terrorists; Second In 2 Months

NIA Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Hafiz Saeed For Aiding Terrorists; Second In 2 Months

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 10:57 AM (IST)

The NIA court in Jammu has issued a fresh non-bailable warrant against Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed for allegedly supplying weapons, funds, and directions to terrorists in Kashmir. This is the second warrant issued against him in two months.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

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ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 12 Sep 2026 10:57 AM (IST)
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