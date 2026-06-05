NIA court sends 3 men to rigorous imprisonment for involvement in Punjab terror conspiracy case

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI): A special NIA court on Thursday sentenced three men to rigorous imprisonment for their role in a 2018 terror conspiracy case linked to the banned terrorist organisation Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, involving the seizure of weapons and explosive material from a hostel room in Jalandhar.

The NIA special court at Mohali in Punjab, which convicted Zahid Gulzar, Yasir Rafiq Bhat and Mohammad Idris Shah in the case on Monday, passed the sentences against them on Thursday, a late night statement issued by the probe agency said.

The sentences range from five, seven to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) under provisions of the IPC, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, and the Explosive Substances Act, it said.

Another accused, Suhail Ahmed Bhat, has been acquitted in the case that was originally registered by Punjab Police in October 2018, and handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the directions of the government of India in November the same year.

The case originated after a search by Punjab Police at the hostel of CT Institute, Shahpur, Jalandhar, led to the seizure of arms, ammunition and explosive material from a room occupied by the accused.

The seizures included an AK-56 rifle, magazines, live cartridges and explosive material, the NIA said.

The NIA probe revealed that the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy to further the activities of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind with an aim to wage war against the government of India.

During the probe, the NIA collected and examined extensive oral, documentary, electronic and forensic evidence, along with witness testimonies.

A total of 64 witnesses were examined by the prosecution during the trial, which was the successful culmination of the collective efforts of Punjab Police and the NIA, the agency statement said. PTI AKV ARI

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