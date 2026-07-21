Pasta, Soy Milk and a Cook: NIA Court Grants Relief To US Terror Accused

Matthew Aaron Vandyke, accused in the Myanmar terror training module case, complained that Tihar Jail food was too oily, spicy, and greasy. He claimed it caused severe health complications and significant weight loss.
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'Couldn't Eat Tihar Food, Lost 14 kg': Court Lets US Terror Accused Have Pasta, Soy Milk, Cook
NIA court allowed US national Matthew Aaron Vandyke, accused in the Myanmar terror case, special meals, a cook and other facilities in Tihar Jail after he cited health issues linked to prison food.
- Court ordered special food, health arrangements for US accused.
- Accused claimed jail food caused significant health deterioration.
- Jail to provide cook, kettle, mosquito protection for meals.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the court direct special arrangements for Matthew Aaron Vandyke in Tihar Jail?
What special arrangements did the court order for Matthew Aaron Vandyke?
The court directed Tihar Jail authorities to provide Vandyke with mosquito protection, an electric kettle, and a cook to prepare meals according to his preference, excluding non-vegetarian food.
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