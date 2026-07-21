Pasta, Soy Milk and a Cook: NIA Court Grants Relief To US Terror Accused

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi on Tuesday directed Tihar Jail authorities to make special arrangements for the health and well-being of US national Matthew Aaron Vandyke, an accused in the alleged Myanmar terror training module case, after he complained that he was unable to eat the prison food.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma partly allowed Vandyke's plea, directing jail authorities to provide him with mosquito protection, an electric kettle and a cook to prepare meals according to his preference, except non-vegetarian food, ANI reported.

The court also ordered that Vandyke's lawyers, Advocates Rohit Dandriyal and Rohit Gour, meet him in jail on Wednesday in the presence of the Medical Officer and Jail Superintendent. During the visit, the cook arranged by the jail authorities will prepare meals of Vandyke's choice under their supervision, after which similar food will be provided to him daily.

Vandyke had sought permission to cook his own meals, claiming the food served in Tihar Jail was too oily, spicy and greasy for him, leading to severe health complications. In his application, he requested cooking utensils and ingredients, including lentils, uncooked noodles and pasta, uncooked rice, potatoes, onions, beans, spices (lemon pepper spice), bread, butter, olive oil, toned milk, soya milk, bottled water, other vegetables. He had also sought protein-rich food such as red meat, chicken and fish, although the court permitted meals excluding non-vegetarian items.

Claims Jail Food Triggered Health Issues

Represented by Advocates Rohit Dandriyal and Rohit Gour, Vandyke argued that he had not eaten jail food since May 6, 2026, and had lost nearly 14 kilograms. His counsel submitted that, as a US citizen, he was neither accustomed to nor medically capable of consuming the standard prison diet, which allegedly caused physical discomfort and a significant deterioration in his health.

The defence argued that the prolonged inability to consume prison meals had resulted in weight loss, weakened eyesight, reduced stamina and compromised immunity. Citing Article 21 of the Constitution, the counsel contended that the right to life and dignity entitled the accused to food compatible with his health needs.

The application was opposed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Jail Superintendent, who filed their replies before the court. Public Prosecutor Jatin appeared for the NIA.

Ukrainian Accused Shifted to Rohini Jail

In a separate direction, the court ordered the transfer of Ukrainian national Ivan Sukmanovskyi, another accused in the case, from Tihar Jail to Rohini Jail, where five other Ukrainian nationals arrested in the same case are lodged. Advocates Nitin Saluja and Garima Singh represented Sukmanovskyi.

Vandyke remains in judicial custody, which has been extended till August 1, as the NIA continues its investigation into the alleged Myanmar terror training module case.