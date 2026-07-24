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English NewsNewsIndiaNIA chargesheets one in Gujarat online radicalisation case linked to JeM, Al-Qaeda

NIA chargesheets one in Gujarat online radicalisation case linked to JeM, Al-Qaeda

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI): The NIA has chargesheeted one person in a Gujarat online radicalisation case allegedly linked to proscribed terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Al-Qaeda (AQ), accusing him of conspiring secession of Kashmir and Ladakh from India, officials said on Thursda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 12:26 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI): The NIA has chargesheeted one person in a Gujarat online radicalisation case allegedly linked to proscribed terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Al-Qaeda (AQ), accusing him of conspiring secession of Kashmir and Ladakh from India, officials said on Thursday.

The chargesheet, filed before a special NIA court in Ahmedabad, invokes provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act against accused Faijan, an official statement said.

Investigations have revealed that the accused "had conspired for the secession of Kashmir and Ladakh from India, and was in touch with a Pak-based JeM operative in furtherance of the conspiracy," the statement said.

It alleged that the accused "had also planned to carry out targeted killings to spread communal tensions with the aim of spreading mayhem and disaffection against India".

According to the agency, Faijan had illegally procured a firearm along with six live cartridges from Uttar Pradesh for the alleged plot. The weapon was seized during the investigation, it added.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which took over the case from Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in March this year, said the state agency had initially registered an FIR following Faijan's arrest based on intelligence. The accused, acting on the directions of his online handler, had been "radicalising and incentivising vulnerable youth to promote violent jihad and armed rebellion to destroy the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India", the statement said.

He was also found to have uploaded "incriminating videos, projecting violence" on his Instagram account, it said.

The NIA said investigators recovered various incriminating videos and photographs from the accused's digital devices, leading to the filing of the chargesheet.

Further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the conspiracy, including the accused's handler, the agency added. PTI MHS ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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