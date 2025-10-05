Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NIA Chargesheets Four Accused In Punjab Ex-Minister Manoranjan Kalia Grenade Attack

NIA Chargesheets Four Accused In Punjab Ex-Minister Manoranjan Kalia Grenade Attack

NIA chargesheets four accused in the April grenade attack on former Punjab Minister Manoranjan Kalia. Two arrested, two absconding; terror links with Babbar Khalsa International cited.

By : ANI | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted four accused persons in the case of the grenade attack at the residence of former Punjab Minister Manoranjan Kalia, the agency said in a release.

The chargesheet filed has named two arrested accused, Saidul Ameen of Amroha, a resident of Uttar Pradesh and Abhijot Jangra of Kurukshetra, a resident of Haryana, and two absconders, Kulbir Singh Sidhu of Yamunanagar (Haryana) and Manish @ Kaka Rana of Kamal (Haryana). All four have been charged under various sections of the UA(P) Act, BNS, and the Explosive Substances Act in the case RC-/11/2025/NIA/DLI.

The attack on the premises of former BJP minister Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar (Punjab) was carried out on the night of April 7, and NIA took over the probe a few days later, on April 12.

As per the agency, Kulbeer Singh, an operative of proscribed terrorist organization Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) has conspired with his associate Manish @ Kaka Rana and formed a terror gang to target the prominent leaders of Punjab to create terror among the general public for raising funds for BKI through extortion. Manish had subsequently recruited Saidul Ameen, who had hurled the grenade on the fateful night. The grenade was supplied to Saidul by Kulbir, while Abhijot provided the terror funds.

The agency said that Kulbir had circulated a poster after the attack, claiming responsibility for hatching the conspiracy along with Manish. A red corner notice has been issued against Kulbir, who is also carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh for his arrest. NIA had earlier also chargesheeted Kulbir in the case related to the targeted killing of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar in April 2024.
NIA has intensified its efforts to track and arrest the absconders and identify other members of BKI operating in India. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
Grenade Attack Terror Funding Babbar Khalsa International NIA PUNJAB Manoranjan Kalia Terror Conspiracy Kulbir Singh Sidhu Manish Rana Saidul Ameen Abhijot Jangra
