NIA Chargesheets 3 More In 2024 Gurugram Club Bombing Case

HomeNewsIndiaNIA Chargesheets 3 More In 2024 Gurugram Club Bombing Case

The arrested accused were found to be closely associated with foreign-based gangster Randeep Malik and Rohit Godara, a close aide of Canada-based designated terrorist Goldy Brar.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 09:53 AM (IST)
New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against three more accused in connection with the 2024 bomb attacks at two Gurugram clubs, allegedly carried out by members of the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist organisation.

Vijay, Ajit Sehrawat, and Vinay have been chargesheeted for their alleged role in planning and conspiring the bombings at the Warehouse Club and Human Club in Sector 29 in Gurugram, Haryana, on December 10 last year.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed before an NIA special court in Panchkula, Haryana, an official statement said.

The arrested accused were found to be closely associated with foreign-based gangster Randeep Malik and Rohit Godara, a close aide of Canada-based designated terrorist Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, it said.

The NIA had filed a chargesheet against Brar and four others in the case in June this year.

Investigations revealed that the trio had received explosives and terror funds from the overseas handlers of a larger terror syndicate to execute acts intended to promote BKI's extremist agenda, said the statement issued by the probe agency.

The conspiracy was aimed at disrupting peace and destabilising law and order in Haryana and other northern states, as per NIA's investigations.

Investigations further revealed a wide network of operatives engaged in terror activities at the direction of the foreign-based terror handlers. Efforts to track these operatives and their other conspirators, as well as the financial channels involved in the conspiracy, are underway, the NIA said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 09:53 AM (IST)
NIA Goldy Brar Gurugram Club Bombing
