NIA Charges 11 In JMB Terror Plot: India's Extremist Network Targeted

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NIA charged 11 accused in JMB terror conspiracy.

Group expanded extremist ideology, radicalizing youth across Northeast, Bengal.

Leaders spearheaded operations in Assam, Tripura; evidence collected.

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against 11 accused in connection with a terror conspiracy orchestrated by an offshoot of the proscribed Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist organisation.

According to an official press release issued by the NIA on Friday, the accused have been charged under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P)A), 1967, in a chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court in Guwahati, Assam.

The agency said in its press release, “The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against 11 accused persons in connection with a terror conspiracy orchestrated by an offshoot of the proscribed Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist organisation.”

It further stated, “The accused have been charged under various BNS, 2023 and the UA(P) Act, 1967 in the chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court in Guwahati (Assam).”

NIA investigations revealed the active involvement of the accused in a conspiracy linked to 'Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK)' -- described as a manifestation of JMB, to expand the outfit’s extremist ideology in West Bengal and the northeastern states, including Assam and Tripura. The conspiracy allegedly involved radicalisation of vulnerable youth, promotion of extremist propaganda, and expansion of the group’s network in India.

According to the agency, senior JMB member Imam Mahmud Habibullah had established IMK to advance the banned outfit’s agenda in India.

The press release added, “NIA investigations had further revealed that the 11 chargesheeted accused had conspired to grow the presence of IMK/JBM in India through clandestine meetings, religious indoctrination programmes, circulation of extremist literature, and use of digital platforms for anti-India propaganda. They were promoting allegiance to the leadership of IMK/JMB.”

The agency further identified two key accused: Nasimuddin, who allegedly spearheaded IMK activities in Assam, and Jagir Mia, who was said to be leading the outfit’s operations in Tripura.

During the investigation, the NIA said it uncovered incriminating documents, electronic devices, and digital records used to build the case against the accused.

The case, registered as RC-01/2026/NIA/GUW, remains under investigation.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)