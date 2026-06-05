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HomeNewsIndiaNIA arrests two more accused for involvement in SIR-linked road blockade cases in West Bengal

NIA arrests two more accused for involvement in SIR-linked road blockade cases in West Bengal

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested two more accused in two separate cases linked to alleged road blockades and illegal detention of judicial officers engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal's Malda, officials sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 12:01 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested two more accused in two separate cases linked to alleged road blockades and illegal detention of judicial officers engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal's Malda, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Maulana Imran Ali and Rinku SK, they said.

The NIA has registered a total of 12 cases in connection with April's violence and protests in Malda district, and has already filed chargesheets in four of these cases.

A total of 35 accused are currently in judicial custody in connection with the Malda violence, with investigation continuing in all the 12 cases, the probe agency said in a statement issued late in the night.

Imran and Rinku were apprehended following searches by NIA teams as part of the agency's investigation into illegal detention of judicial officers, blockade of a national highway, disruption of law and order, and attacks on police personnel engaged in official duty during the SIR of electoral rolls in Malda, it said.

The NIA found that the duo had participated actively in the unlawful assemblies that resorted to violence, intimidation, and obstruction during the SIR exercise, the statement said.

The accused had also played an active role as part of the mobs that had attacked police personnel deployed on duty during these protests, leading to injuries to several cops, the agency has found.

One such mob attack had also caused grievous injuries to the driver of a police bus, who lost control of the vehicle after being hit on his head with a stone, it said.

The NIA, which had launched investigation in these cases on the directives of the Supreme Court, is continuing with its efforts to identify others involved in various incidents and to uncover the larger conspiracy behind the violence, the officials said. PTI AKV KVK KVK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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