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English NewsNewsIndiaNHRC notices to Jhansi DM, SSP over gangrape, suicide of 19-year-old woman

NHRC notices to Jhansi DM, SSP over gangrape, suicide of 19-year-old woman

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI): The NHRC on Friday issued notices to the Jhansi district administration and police authorities over media reports that a 19-year-old woman died by suicide after six people, including three minors, allegedly raped her in Uttar Prades.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 12:17 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI): The NHRC on Friday issued notices to the Jhansi district administration and police authorities over media reports that a 19-year-old woman died by suicide after six people, including three minors, allegedly raped her in Uttar Pradesh.

The rights panel has sought a report from officials within two weeks, which is expected to include the investigation's status and any compensation paid to the deceased's next of kin, if any, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement.

The statement said the senior superintendent of police and the district magistrate of Jhansi have been issued notices.

The NHRC has "taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that the woman committed suicide after being gang-raped by six people, including three minors" in Jhansi, it said in a statement.

Reportedly, the woman went to a cattle barn for work where the six accused allegedly raped her, the NHRC said.

According to the September 23 media report, allegedly distressed over threats from the accused that they would circulate a video of the act, the victim later consumed poison, the NHRC said.

The Commission observed that the media report, if true, raises serious issues of human rights violations. PTI KND ASD ASD

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Sep 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
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