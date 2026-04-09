NHRC notice to Gujarat DGP over illegal detention, 'torture' of journalist by police

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI): The NHRC on Wednesday said it has issued a notice to the Gujarat police chief over reports that a journalist was allegedly apprehended last month in an unlawful manner by police authorities and also subjected to "physical torture".

The journalist was allegedly stripped, suspended upside down and subjected to physical torture resulting in serious injuries to him, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement quoting reports.

The rights panel said it has taken "suo motu cognisance" of a media report that on March 22, a journalist was "apprehended in an unlawful manner by the Rajkot Crime Branch police in Gujarat".

Reportedly, the police tried to "threaten" the Rajkot Civil Hospital staff against admitting the victim, it said in a statement.

He was also threatened that "false criminal cases" would be registered against him and that his house would be demolished, NHRC said, quoting the reports.

The Commission has observed that the content of the media report, if true, raises a serious issue of violation of human rights of the journalist.

Therefore, it has issued a notice to the Gujarat DGP, seeking a detailed report in two weeks, including the present status of the investigation and the health of the victim.

According to the news report, carried on March 29, the journalist operates an online media outlet. The report has also revealed extensive details of the "injuries caused to him due to the alleged torture", it said.

He was admitted to the Rajkot Civil Hospital on March 23, the statement added. PTI KND PRK

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