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English NewsNewsIndiaNHRC notice to education ministry over complaint related to 'Veer Baal Diwas' events in schools

NHRC notice to education ministry over complaint related to 'Veer Baal Diwas' events in schools

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI): The NHRC has issued a notice to the education ministry over a complaint alleging that adequate awareness and educational activities concerning the Veer Baal Diwas on December 26 have not received "commensurate attention.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 12:29 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI): The NHRC has issued a notice to the education ministry over a complaint alleging that adequate awareness and educational activities concerning the Veer Baal Diwas on December 26 have not received "commensurate attention".

The complaint notes the celebrations organised across schools on November 14 -- Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday, which is celebrated as Children's Day.

According to the proceedings of the case, a bench of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), presided over by its member Priyank Kanoongo, has sought a comprehensive action taken report within two weeks from the date of receipt of the notice.

The NHRC proceedings are dated November 13.

The present complaint has been lodged by Sanjeev Newar of Sewa Nyaya Utthan Foundation, bringing to the attention of the commission "concerns regarding the awareness and observance of Veer Bal Diwas, officially recognised by the government of India and observed on December 26 every year in commemoration of the supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji," it says.

The complainant has alleged that while schools across the country organise celebrations on November 14 as Children's Day, "adequate awareness and educational activities concerning Veer Bal Diwas and the extraordinary courage, sacrifice and historical significance associated with the Sahibzadas have not received commensurate attention," it says.

The complaint emphasises the importance of ensuring that children are "meaningfully sensitised" about the supreme sacrifices of the Sahibzadas, the historical circumstances in which they displayed extraordinary courage, and the values of bravery and the sacrifices made, according to the proceedings.

The commission is of the view that educational institutions play an important role in developing historical awareness, constitutional values and a sense of national heritage among children. It is, therefore, important that appropriate institutional initiatives are undertaken to familiarise students with the significance of Veer Baal Diwas and the sacrifices it commemorates, it says.

The commission is, therefore, satisfied that the issues raised in the complaint "warrant examination and intervention" under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, as per the proceedings.

The registry was also directed to issue notice to the secretary, department of school education and literacy in the Ministry of Education, asking it to submit an action taken report. PTI KND SKY

SKY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Nov 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
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