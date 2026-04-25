Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaNHRC notice to civic, police authorities over drowning of 4 children in pit in Maharashtra's Nanded

NHRC notice to civic, police authorities over drowning of 4 children in pit in Maharashtra's Nanded

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI): The NHRC on Friday said it has issued a notice to the municipal and police authorities and the district magistrate of Nanded over reports that recently four children drowned in a 15-foot-deep pit near a drain work site in the Islampura area of the district in Maharashtr.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 12:55 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI): The NHRC on Friday said it has issued a notice to the municipal and police authorities and the district magistrate of Nanded over reports that recently four children drowned in a 15-foot-deep pit near a drain work site in the Islampura area of the district in Maharashtra.

In a statement, it said that reportedly, the drain is being constructed by a local civic body and wastewater had accumulated in the nearby pit.

The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that on April 16, four children drowned in a 15-foot-deep pit near a drain work site in the Islampura area of Nanded district, it said.

The commission observed that the content of the news report raises a serious issue of violation of human rights of the victims. Therefore, it has issued notices to the commissioner, Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation, the district magistrate and the superintendent of police of Nanded, seeking a detailed report on it within two weeks.

It is expected to include the status of health and compensation, if any, paid to the next of kin of the deceased, the rights panel said.

According to the media report, carried on April 17, the children were playing near the site and entered the water without anticipating its depth. Upon hearing their cries, local residents and the police reportedly reached the spot and attempted to rescue them. However, the children could not be saved, it said.

In a separate statement, the NHRC said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a 12-year-old boy died and more than 100 others fell ill allegedly after consuming stale food at the hostel of the Kakabandh Ashram School in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on April 14.

Reportedly, the victim was a Class V student of a school run by the ST and SC Welfare Department of the state government, it said.

The commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises serious issues of human rights violations of the victims.

Therefore, it has issued notices to the chief secretary of Odisha and the Superintendent of Police, Mayurbhanj, seeking a detailed report on it in two weeks. It is expected to include the status of the investigation as well as the health of the victim students.

According to the media report, carried on April 15, the condition of about 67 students was serious and they were shifted to the Baripada Medical College and Hospital, while 41 others were admitted to a community health centre, the statement said.

In another statement, the NHRC said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that two sanitation workers died and another allegedly fell after inhaling poisonous gases while cleaning a sewer line at Ambedkar Chowk of Firozpur Jhirka area in the Nuh district of Haryana on April 15.

Reportedly, the contractor engaged by the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) of the state government had deployed three workers for cleaning the sewer line "without any safety gear," the statement said.

Therefore, it issued notices to the Nuh municipal commissioner and the superintendent of police, seeking a detailed report on it in two weeks. The report is expected to include the status of the investigation, health of the injured and compensation to him as well as the next of kin of the deceased workers, it said. PTI KND MNK MNK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Political Row: From Anger to Mandate—Shah Confident as "Suppressed" Voters Finally Reach Booths

Published at : 25 Apr 2026 01:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 25 April 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
NHRC notice to civic, police authorities over drowning of 4 children in pit in Maharashtra's Nanded
NHRC notice to civic, police authorities over drowning of 4 children in pit in Maharashtra's Nanded
India
Filmed while bathing, two teenage girls attempt suicide in UP
Filmed while bathing, two teenage girls attempt suicide in UP
India
Uttarakhand HC grants bail to man accused of illegal possession of venomous snakes
Uttarakhand HC grants bail to man accused of illegal possession of venomous snakes
India
Haryana IDFC First Bank fraud: Development and Panchayat Dept official dismissed from service
Haryana IDFC First Bank fraud: Development and Panchayat Dept official dismissed from service
Advertisement

Videos

Political Row: From Anger to Mandate—Shah Confident as
Breaking News:
Politics: BJP Claims 110+ Seats in Phase 1, Shah Foresees Absolute Majority in Bengal
CRIME: Stolen Jewelry and ₹1 Lakh Recovered in IRS Daughter’s Murder Investigation
Political Row: Samrat Choudhary Arrives for Bihar Floor Test Amid Historic BJP Coronation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget