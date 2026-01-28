Plea Challenging UGC’s New Equity Regulations Mentioned In SC, Early Hearing Sought

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A petition challenging the University Grants Commission’s newly notified equity regulations was mentioned before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, with the petitioner seeking an early hearing on the matter. The case comes amid growing protests by students in several states over the rules, which mandate the formation of equity committees in higher education institutions.

Responding to the request, the Chief Justice said the court was aware of the developments surrounding the regulations and advised the petitioner to first rectify technical defects in the plea. “We are aware of the developments. You cure the technical defects in your petition. The matter will be listed for early hearing,” the Chief Justice said.

What the New UGC Regulations Say

The regulations in question, Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026, were notified by the UGC on January 13. They make it mandatory for all higher education institutions to constitute equity committees tasked with addressing complaints of discrimination and promoting equity on campuses.

Under the new framework, these committees must include representatives from Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), persons with disabilities and women. The 2026 regulations replace the earlier UGC rules issued in 2012, which were largely advisory and did not carry mandatory enforcement provisions.

Protests, Assurances and Political Response

The notification has triggered protests by students in several parts of the country, with critics warning that the regulations could lead to confusion and unrest on campuses. In Delhi, despite heavy barricading and rain, students from colleges across the capital gathered outside the UGC headquarters, expressing concern that the new rules could create chaos in academic institutions.

Amid the backlash, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sought to allay fears, assuring that the regulations would not be misused. “I want to humbly assure everyone, no one is going to face any harassment, there will be no discrimination and no one will have the right to misuse the regulation in the name of discrimination,” he said.

Pradhan added that all authorities, whether the UGC, the Union government or state governments, were bound to act within constitutional limits. “They have the responsibility, and I assure it will be within the ambit of the Constitution,” he said, as the legal and political debate over the regulations continues to intensify.