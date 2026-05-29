New Punjab BJP chief Kewal Dhillon says party will form govt in state in 2027

Chandigarh, May 28 (PTI): BJP on Thursday appointed Kewal Singh Dhillon as the party's Punjab unit chief and shortly after the announcement he claimed the saffron party will form the government in the state after the 2027 Assembly polls.

The 76-year-old former MLA from Barnala, who will be the first Jat Sikh face to head the party unit, thanked the party leadership for entrusting him with a big responsibility, and said the first target is to form a BJP government in Punjab.

Dhillon, the industrialist-politician, replaces Sunil Jakhar, whose three-year tenure as Punjab BJP chief ends in July.

Like Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Sangrur region in the politically significant Malwa belt of Punjab is also home base of Dhillon.

Hitting out at the AAP government in Punjab led by Bhagwant Mann, Dhillon claimed that it did not fulfil its poll promises made to the people of the state.

He alleged that a "goonda raj" is prevailing in Punjab under AAP rule.

"Once we form the government in Punjab, we will make it the No. 1 state in all areas. After West Bengal, the lotus will now bloom in Punjab too," he said.

The new state BJP chief also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the rapid progress India is making.

On AAP's claim that the BJP has no base in Punjab, Dhillon said, "Take it in writing from me, the BJP will form its government in Punjab (in 2027)." A two-time former Congress MLA from Barnala, Dhillon joined the BJP in 2022 and was subsequently appointed vice-president of the state unit of the party.

Hours after his appointment as Punjab BJP chief, leaders from rival outfits AAP and Congress took a dig at the BJP.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said by declaring Dhillon as the state president, "the BJP has effectively announced its surrender in the Punjab elections" while Punjab Chief Minister Mann called it humiliation for senior BJP leaders in the state.

Kejriwal said that the BJP's election campaign in Punjab will now be limited solely "to ED and CBI raids".

The BJP has already seen that Punjabis aren't scared of these petty little raids, Kejriwal said.

Mann said Dhillon, a Congress leader who had switched to BJP, had been defeated by the people of Barnala region in the polls in 2017-2019 and in 2024.

Mann called Dhillon's appointment humiliation for senior BJP leaders in the state.

In a sarcastic remark, Mann said that may God give strength to Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and other BJP leaders from the state Manpreet Singh Badal, Fatehjung Bajwa, Tarun Chugh and Ashwani Sharma "to bear this humiliation".

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring derided the BJP for choosing Kewal Singh Dhillon, a former Congressman, as its state president, saying the party could find no-one worth the post from its ranks.

Sources said that some state BJP leaders had been pushing for a Sikh face to lead the Punjab unit of the party.

Dhillon was once considered close to former Punjab chief minister and senior BJP leader Amarinder Singh.

"Heartiest congratulations to S. Kewal Singh Dhillon Ji on being appointed as the President of Bharatiya Janata Party Punjab. Wishing him great success in strengthening the party across Punjab," Amarinder Singh said in a post on X congratulating Dhillon over his appointment.

Speaking to reporters here, Dhillon said that Punjab faces many issues including drugs, unemployment, gangsterism, rising debt, issues related to youths, trader.

"I only know hardwork and we are committed to make Punjab regain its lost glory. We want to see Punjab prosperous again like it was under the rule of Maharaja Ranjit Singh," he said.

Dhillon, without taking name of political rivals, but in a veiled attack directed at them, said, "I want to say that neither I know how to crack jokes, nor how to indulge in theatrics, I only know hardwork. Our only issue is to see Punjab's development and see it happy." People of Punjab have made up their mind to form government under leadership of Prime Minister Modi, he said.

Dhillon said in BJP-ruled neighbouring Haryana, every section is happy and government is procuring 24 crops of farmers at MSP.

"When BJP forms government in Punjab, jobs will come, industries will flourish. People have seen how development is happening in states where BJP is in power," he said.

Meanwhile, outgoing State BJP chief Jakhar said serving as the president of Punjab BJP has been a matter of great honour and responsibility.

The trust reposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance received throughout from Home Minister Amit Shah have been a constant source of strength during this journey, Jakhar said.

Jakhar said Punjab BJP's strength has always rested in its workers, leaders and supporters across the state, whose commitment and cooperation made his tenure meaningful and memorable.

"As this responsibility now passes on, my warm wishes and full support are with Kewal Dhillon ji. I am confident that under his leadership, the organization will continue to grow stronger and serve Punjab with even greater commitment," he said.

Jakhar said that his bond with Punjab, its people and the organisation has always gone far beyond any post or responsibility for him, and that connection will continue with the same warmth, commitment and dedication as always. PTI SUN NB NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)