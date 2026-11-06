ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaCentre Relaxes Passport Rules For Some Pakistani Nationals, Minority Refugees And Tibetans

Centre Relaxes Passport Rules For Some Pakistani Nationals, Minority Refugees And Tibetans

The order also covers Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who entered India by December 31, 2024, citing religious persecution.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Centre eased passport, visa rules for specific foreign nationals.
  • Pakistanis lacking CNIC get passport renewal exemptions with conditions.
  • Minority refugees from three nations also exempted; December 2024 deadline.
  • Rules for Nepal, Bhutan, India travel also streamlined.

The Centre has relaxed passport and visa requirements for certain categories of foreign nationals living in India, including some Pakistani citizens, minority refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, Sri Lankan Tamils and Tibetans.

The changes were notified through The Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) (Amendment) Order, 2026, published by the Union Home Ministry on Thursday.

Under the amended rules, Pakistani nationals who entered India on or before December 31, 2009, with the intention of settling permanently may be exempted from standard passport renewal requirements if they cannot renew their travel documents because they do not possess a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) issued by Pakistan.

Conditions For Pakistani Nationals

The exemption is subject to several conditions. Eligible individuals must not have married in Pakistan or acquired any immovable property there. They must also have left behind family members who are Indian citizens when they travelled to Pakistan and undertake not to return to that country.

The notification further states that applicants must have no adverse reports from the police or security agencies.

Exemption For Minority Refugees

The amended order also exempts members of the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2024.

The exemption applies to those who were compelled to seek shelter in India because of religious persecution or fear of religious persecution in their home countries.

Travel Rules For Neighbouring Countries

The latest amendment also streamlines travel and identification protocols for citizens of Nepal, Bhutan and India travelling between these neighbouring countries.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which groups of foreign nationals benefit from the relaxed passport and visa requirements?

The Centre has relaxed passport and visa rules for specific foreign nationals. This includes certain Pakistani citizens, minority refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, as well as Sri Lankan Tamils and Tibetans.

What are the main conditions for Pakistani nationals to get passport renewal exemption?

They must have entered India by December 31, 2009, with an intention to settle permanently. Conditions include not marrying or acquiring property in Pakistan, leaving Indian citizen family there, and having no adverse security reports.

Which minority communities are covered by the exemption for refugees?

The exemption applies to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian communities. These are from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, who sought shelter due to religious persecution.

When must minority refugees have entered India to qualify for this exemption?

To be eligible, members of the specified minority communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan must have entered India on or before December 31, 2024. They must have been compelled to seek shelter due to religious persecution.

How does this amendment affect travel between India and its immediate neighbors?

The amendment streamlines travel and identification protocols for citizens of Nepal, Bhutan, and India. This applies to travel specifically between these three neighboring countries.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 06 Nov 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Passport Rules
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Booked Over Remarks On Lord Krishna
Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Booked Over Remarks On Lord Krishna
India
Delhi Chokes On ‘Very Poor’ Air For Fourth Straight Day, AQI Forecast Warns Of ‘Severe’ Levels Ahead Of Diwali
Delhi Chokes On ‘Very Poor’ Air For 4th Day, AQI Likely To Turn ‘Severe’ Ahead Of Diwali
India
Speedy Trial A Fundamental Right, Can Be Ground For Bail Says Supreme Court
Speedy Trial A Fundamental Right, Can Be Ground For Bail Says Supreme Court
India
Election Commission's IT Division Back In Focus As EC Issues Fresh Work Allocation Order
Election Commission's IT Division Back In Focus As EC Issues Fresh Work Allocation Order
Advertisement

Videos

Election Fallout: Iran War Takes Centre Stage After Trump’s Midterm Setback
PCS Controversy: BJP Targets Bhagwant Mann Government Over Punjab PCS Results
Nagaur Blast: Massive Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Two
Delhi Tragedy: Building Collapses During Fourth-Floor Slab Construction
Delhi Collapse: Three-Storey Under-Construction Building Crumbles in Chawri Bazaar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget