Centre Relaxes Passport Rules For Some Pakistani Nationals, Minority Refugees And Tibetans

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Centre eased passport, visa rules for specific foreign nationals.

Pakistanis lacking CNIC get passport renewal exemptions with conditions.

Minority refugees from three nations also exempted; December 2024 deadline.

Rules for Nepal, Bhutan, India travel also streamlined.

The Centre has relaxed passport and visa requirements for certain categories of foreign nationals living in India, including some Pakistani citizens, minority refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, Sri Lankan Tamils and Tibetans.

The changes were notified through The Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) (Amendment) Order, 2026, published by the Union Home Ministry on Thursday.

Under the amended rules, Pakistani nationals who entered India on or before December 31, 2009, with the intention of settling permanently may be exempted from standard passport renewal requirements if they cannot renew their travel documents because they do not possess a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) issued by Pakistan.

Conditions For Pakistani Nationals

The exemption is subject to several conditions. Eligible individuals must not have married in Pakistan or acquired any immovable property there. They must also have left behind family members who are Indian citizens when they travelled to Pakistan and undertake not to return to that country.

The notification further states that applicants must have no adverse reports from the police or security agencies.

Exemption For Minority Refugees

The amended order also exempts members of the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2024.

The exemption applies to those who were compelled to seek shelter in India because of religious persecution or fear of religious persecution in their home countries.

Travel Rules For Neighbouring Countries

The latest amendment also streamlines travel and identification protocols for citizens of Nepal, Bhutan and India travelling between these neighbouring countries.