The Centre has relaxed passport and visa rules for specific foreign nationals. This includes certain Pakistani citizens, minority refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, as well as Sri Lankan Tamils and Tibetans.
Centre Relaxes Passport Rules For Some Pakistani Nationals, Minority Refugees And Tibetans
The order also covers Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who entered India by December 31, 2024, citing religious persecution.
- Centre eased passport, visa rules for specific foreign nationals.
- Pakistanis lacking CNIC get passport renewal exemptions with conditions.
- Minority refugees from three nations also exempted; December 2024 deadline.
- Rules for Nepal, Bhutan, India travel also streamlined.
The Centre has relaxed passport and visa requirements for certain categories of foreign nationals living in India, including some Pakistani citizens, minority refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, Sri Lankan Tamils and Tibetans.
The changes were notified through The Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) (Amendment) Order, 2026, published by the Union Home Ministry on Thursday.
Under the amended rules, Pakistani nationals who entered India on or before December 31, 2009, with the intention of settling permanently may be exempted from standard passport renewal requirements if they cannot renew their travel documents because they do not possess a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) issued by Pakistan.
Conditions For Pakistani Nationals
The exemption is subject to several conditions. Eligible individuals must not have married in Pakistan or acquired any immovable property there. They must also have left behind family members who are Indian citizens when they travelled to Pakistan and undertake not to return to that country.
The notification further states that applicants must have no adverse reports from the police or security agencies.
Exemption For Minority Refugees
The amended order also exempts members of the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2024.
The exemption applies to those who were compelled to seek shelter in India because of religious persecution or fear of religious persecution in their home countries.
Travel Rules For Neighbouring Countries
The latest amendment also streamlines travel and identification protocols for citizens of Nepal, Bhutan and India travelling between these neighbouring countries.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which groups of foreign nationals benefit from the relaxed passport and visa requirements?
What are the main conditions for Pakistani nationals to get passport renewal exemption?
They must have entered India by December 31, 2009, with an intention to settle permanently. Conditions include not marrying or acquiring property in Pakistan, leaving Indian citizen family there, and having no adverse security reports.
Which minority communities are covered by the exemption for refugees?
The exemption applies to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian communities. These are from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, who sought shelter due to religious persecution.
When must minority refugees have entered India to qualify for this exemption?
To be eligible, members of the specified minority communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan must have entered India on or before December 31, 2024. They must have been compelled to seek shelter due to religious persecution.
How does this amendment affect travel between India and its immediate neighbors?
The amendment streamlines travel and identification protocols for citizens of Nepal, Bhutan, and India. This applies to travel specifically between these three neighboring countries.