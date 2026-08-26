New Moradabad DC to hear Jauhar University case on Sep 10

Moradabad (UP), Aug 25 (PTI): The new divisional commissioner of Moradabad, Sangeeta Singh, will conduct the hearing in the Jauhar University case on September 10.

Sangeeta Singh assumed charge on Tuesday, but did not hear any case.

The counsel for Jauhar University, Junaid Ejaz, said the previous hearing was conducted by then-Divisional Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh, who has since been transferred.

Sangeeta Singh did not hear any cases on Tuesday and assigned future dates for all of them, Ejaz said.

On August 13, the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University had requested that the relevant master plan and rules of Rampur, which were applicable at the time the varsity's buildings were constructed, be considered by the Moradabad divisional commissioner's court while deciding a demolition case lying before it.

The divisional commissioner's court heard the arguments of both sides and listed the matter for hearing on August 25.

The dispute stems from a July 15 order issued by the Rampur Development Authority (RDA), directing the university administration to demolish 38 of its 40 buildings within 15 days, alleging that they had been built without approved building plans under the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973.

Anjaney Kumar Singh had earlier stayed the proposed demolition of the 38 buildings on the university campus and directed that no administrative action be taken until further orders, providing temporary relief to the institution in the long-running dispute with the authorities.

The university was founded by Samajwadi Party veteran Azam Khan.

The Samajwadi Party and other opposition parties had criticised the proposed action against the university, alleging political vendetta. PTI COR NAV ARI

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