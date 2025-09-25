Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaStrengthening Bilateral Ties: PM Modi To Inaugurate World Food India 2025 Today

Strengthening Bilateral Ties: PM Modi To Inaugurate World Food India 2025 Today

PM Modi will inaugurate World Food India 2025, a massive event with 90+ countries, 2000+ exhibitors, and stakeholders across the food value chain.

By : IANS | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 12:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the World Food India (WFI) 2025 on Thursday at 6 p.m., positioning India as a 'global food hub' in both food processing and supply.

According to an official statement issued on Wednesday, this edition is expected to be the largest yet, with participation from more than 90 countries, over 2,000 exhibitors, and tens of thousands of stakeholders spanning the entire food value chain, from farm to fork.

Billed as one of the biggest congregations of senior government dignitaries, investors, global and domestic business leaders, and industry stakeholders, the mega event will serve as a platform for producers, food processors, equipment manufacturers, cold chain operators, logistics players, technology providers, startups, innovators, and retailers to showcase their strengths.

High-level knowledge sessions and panel discussions featuring global thought leaders, policymakers, and industry experts will be hosted during the event.

Sectoral exhibitions will spotlight innovations in food processing, packaging, machinery, cold chain, and allied industries, while B2B and B2G networking opportunities aim to forge new partnerships and collaborations.

Adding to the vibrancy, culinary experiences and chef competitions will highlight India's diverse food heritage alongside emerging global trends in sustainable and futuristic foods.

Two major international events will be held alongside WFI 2025: the 3rd Global Food Regulators Summit by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the 24th India International Seafood Show (IISS), organised by the Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI).

These parallel events will focus on strengthening global food safety standards and boosting India's seafood export potential.

WFI 2025 is seen as a crucial step toward achieving the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, which envisions India as a developed, inclusive, and globally competitive nation.

The event will bring together technology, investment, and innovation to enhance farmer incomes, reduce post-harvest losses, create jobs in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, and boost rural prosperity.

Anchored on five pillars -- sustainability, infrastructure, entrepreneurship, global leadership, and innovation -- the event will emphasise climate-smart technologies, nutrition-focused products, advanced food-tech, and global integration while supporting micro-enterprises, capacity building, and the Make in India initiative.

New Zealand and Saudi Arabia will participate as Partner Countries, while Japan, the UAE, Vietnam, and Russia will join as Focus Countries, underscoring India's expanding international cooperation in the food sector.

Their presence is expected to strengthen bilateral ties, enhance knowledge exchange, and create fresh opportunities for global trade and investment, the statement added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 25 Sep 2025 12:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
New Delhi 'Narendra Modi' World Food India
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ladakh Protests: Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
India
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad
World
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 at Greater Noida Expo Mart
Breaking:India successfully tests Agni Prime missile from rail-based mobile launcher
Politics: Owaisi intensifies Bihar campaign, addresses rallies in Araria and Kishanganj on Seemanchal Yatra
Breaking: Student’s death in Nalanda sparks college unrest, arson; police, students trade allegations
Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget