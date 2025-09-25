Strengthening Bilateral Ties: PM Modi To Inaugurate World Food India 2025 Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the World Food India (WFI) 2025 on Thursday at 6 p.m., positioning India as a 'global food hub' in both food processing and supply.

According to an official statement issued on Wednesday, this edition is expected to be the largest yet, with participation from more than 90 countries, over 2,000 exhibitors, and tens of thousands of stakeholders spanning the entire food value chain, from farm to fork.

Billed as one of the biggest congregations of senior government dignitaries, investors, global and domestic business leaders, and industry stakeholders, the mega event will serve as a platform for producers, food processors, equipment manufacturers, cold chain operators, logistics players, technology providers, startups, innovators, and retailers to showcase their strengths.

High-level knowledge sessions and panel discussions featuring global thought leaders, policymakers, and industry experts will be hosted during the event.

Sectoral exhibitions will spotlight innovations in food processing, packaging, machinery, cold chain, and allied industries, while B2B and B2G networking opportunities aim to forge new partnerships and collaborations.

Adding to the vibrancy, culinary experiences and chef competitions will highlight India's diverse food heritage alongside emerging global trends in sustainable and futuristic foods.

Two major international events will be held alongside WFI 2025: the 3rd Global Food Regulators Summit by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the 24th India International Seafood Show (IISS), organised by the Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI).

These parallel events will focus on strengthening global food safety standards and boosting India's seafood export potential.

WFI 2025 is seen as a crucial step toward achieving the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, which envisions India as a developed, inclusive, and globally competitive nation.

The event will bring together technology, investment, and innovation to enhance farmer incomes, reduce post-harvest losses, create jobs in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, and boost rural prosperity.

Anchored on five pillars -- sustainability, infrastructure, entrepreneurship, global leadership, and innovation -- the event will emphasise climate-smart technologies, nutrition-focused products, advanced food-tech, and global integration while supporting micro-enterprises, capacity building, and the Make in India initiative.

New Zealand and Saudi Arabia will participate as Partner Countries, while Japan, the UAE, Vietnam, and Russia will join as Focus Countries, underscoring India's expanding international cooperation in the food sector.

Their presence is expected to strengthen bilateral ties, enhance knowledge exchange, and create fresh opportunities for global trade and investment, the statement added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)