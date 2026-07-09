New AICC Haryana in-charge Sanjay Dutt meets leaders, stresses booth-level strengthening

Chandigarh, Jul 8 (PTI): Newly appointed AICC in-charge for Haryana, Sanjay Dutt, on Wednesday held a series of meetings here with party leaders and office bearers from across the state.

On his first visit to the state after assuming charge, Dutt held meetings at the Haryana Congress headquarters here. Senior leaders including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Birender Singh, Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala, besides party legislators and MPs from the state, attended the meetings.

According to the Haryana Congress, the discussions focussed on strengthening the party organization, formulating a strategy for upcoming political challenges and making the party's intervention on public issues more effective.

Senior leaders urged workers to remain united, strengthen the organization at the grassroots, and continue the party's struggle for public welfare.

Dutt first held a meeting with the party's MP's from Haryana, followed by a separate meeting with Congress MLAs to discuss organizational matters, the political situation and upcoming programmes. He later, addressed party workers from across the state.

In his address, Dutt said the Congress' greatest strength lay in its dedicated and resilient workers and urged them to engage actively with the public, strengthening the organization at the village, ward, and booth levels.

He said the people of Haryana wanted change and asserted that the Congress was the only political party capable of meeting their expectations.

Expressing concern over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Dutt alleged that ordinary citizens were being unnecessarily harassed in the name of the voter list revision and claimed the exercise appeared aimed at depriving them of their constitutional right to vote.

He said the Congress remained committed to protecting every citizen's voting rights and would oppose any attempt to undermine democratic values through constitutional means.

Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh said dedicated workers were the backbone of any political organisation and urged them to remain connected with the people and take the party's ideology and policies to every household.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said people in the state were facing challenges such as inflation, unemployment, farmers' issues, and law-and-order concerns, and urged party workers to become the voice of the people.

He expressed confidence that public trust in the Congress is steadily growing.

Congress general secretary and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja stressed the need to protect the Constitution and democratic institutions and called for greater participation of women, youth and marginalised sections in the party.

Senior Congress leader and MP Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Congress' politics were rooted in public trust and the public interest and urged workers to expose what he termed the BJP government's failures while taking the party's vision to the people.

Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda said the energy of the youth, the dedication of the workers, and the unity of the organization constitute the Congress party's greatest assets and called on workers to strengthen the party at the grassroots and enrol new members. PTI SUN MDO MDO MDO

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