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English NewsNewsIndiaNepal Floods Likely To Affect Train Services In Bihar, Samastipur Railway Division On High Alert

Nepal Floods Likely To Affect Train Services In Bihar, Samastipur Railway Division On High Alert

Water flowing into Bihar from Nepal could lead to a rise in water levels in border areas. The DRM has directed officials and railway personnel from the engineering department to remain on high alert.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 10:31 AM (IST)

As Nepal battles a severe flood situation, authorities in Bihar have stepped up preparations to deal with the possibility of rising water levels in the state's border areas. Departments including water resources, disaster management and district administrations have been placed on alert, with authorities keeping a close watch on dams. The railway administration has also heightened its preparedness.

In view of the worsening flood situation in Nepal, the Samastipur Railway Division of East Central Railway has issued a high alert. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Jyoti Prakash Mishra has spoken to the administrations of East Champaran and West Champaran districts and urged close coordination to deal with any possible flood-related emergency.

DRM Directs Railway Staff To Remain Alert

Water flowing into Bihar from Nepal could lead to a rise in water levels in border areas. Keeping this in mind, the DRM has directed officials and railway personnel from the engineering department to remain on high alert.

Trackmen and railway staff responsible for monitoring bridges have been instructed to exercise particular caution. They have been asked to continuously monitor railway tracks, bridges, culverts and water levels in their respective areas.

Railway officials have also been directed to remain in regular contact with the state's flood control director.

Trains To Be Stopped If Safety Is At Risk

A mechanism has been put in place to ensure that railway officials receive immediate information about changes in the flood situation and water levels. If water levels rise along any railway section or information is received that the safety of a track has been compromised, the concerned trains will be stopped immediately.

According to the railway division's press release, the administration's priority is to protect passengers while preventing damage to railway tracks and bridges caused by flooding.

The Samastipur division has made it clear that train operations will be immediately regulated or halted if any risk emerges, with the aim of preventing loss of life and property.

Before You Go

Flood Warning: Nepal Floods Raise Flood Threat in UP and Bihar

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 27 Aug 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
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Bihar News Nepal Floods Bihar Train Services
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