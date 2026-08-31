Dalai Lama Leads Prayers For Nepal, Tibet Flood Victims In Leh, Urges Spread Of Buddhism

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dalai Lama prayed for Nepal, Tibet flood victims.

He urged prayers for Buddhism's spread, especially in Tibet.

Dalai Lama emphasized practical application of Buddhist teachings.

Leh/Jammu, Aug 31 (PTI) Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama led prayers for victims of the devastating floods in Nepal’s Rasuwa region and Kyirong in Tibet, which have caused loss of lives and extensive damage to homes and infrastructure.

“Friends, let us all pray for all those suffering in Nepal and Tibet as a result of this dreadful disaster, both the deceased and the survivors,” the Dalai Lama said while addressing a gathering in Leh.

He later led the congregation in reciting “Om mani padme hum”, the mantra of Avalokiteshvara, for those who had died and those continuing to suffer in the floods in Rasuwa and Kyirong.

He was speaking at a long-life offering ceremony organised by the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), All Ladakh Gonpa Association (ALGA) and the Tibetan Community of Ladakh at the Shewatsel Teaching Ground near Choglamsar on Sunday. The ceremony was attended by an estimated 25,000 people.

He also called for prayers for the survival and flourishing of Buddhism in Tibet and mainland China, saying the tradition preserved by Tibetan Buddhists should continue to spread.

“I feel we should also pray for the flourishing of the Buddha’s teaching in Tibet and mainland China, in other words, in places where it has prevailed but has declined, and in places where it has not yet reached,” he said.

“Let us all pray that the tradition of Buddhism that we have preserved will continue to survive and flourish. In Tibet, we maintained a very pure tradition. There are many places where this tradition has attracted interest. I will pray for the continual spread and flourishing of the Buddha’s teaching,” he said.

The Dalai Lama said increasing numbers of people were taking an interest in Buddhism and noted the faith and devotion of people in the Himalayan region.

“People in the Himalayan region, lay-people and monastics, have a single-pointed faith and devotion to the teaching. We have a vast and profound tradition – let us pray it will continue to flourish among the Chinese people as well,” he said.

He also urged Buddhist practitioners to translate their beliefs into action.

“I am doing my best to be practical about how I go about my practice. You too should do the same, not just paying lip-service to the tradition, but being practical to the best of your ability, about how you put the teachings into effect,” he said.

During the ceremony, the Dalai Lama gave the oral transmission of several Buddhist mantras and prayed for the teachings of Buddhism to spread further in India, China, the West and Africa.

The ceremony included traditional long-life prayers, offerings and recitations, including the “Song of Immortality”, composed by the Dalai Lama’s two tutors.

The gathering concluded with prayers for the flourishing of non-sectarian Buddhist teachings and the protection of the Tibetan people and Buddhist tradition.

The Dalai Lama later waved to the gathering before returning to his residence.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)