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English NewsNewsIndiaIndian Army Leads Specialised Tunnel Rescue Mission In Disaster-Hit Nepal

Indian Army Leads Specialised Tunnel Rescue Mission In Disaster-Hit Nepal

Led by Colonel Varun Sood, the team began operations at the Langtang Tunnel on Sunday, navigating nearly 170 metres into the structure despite the route being completely blocked by massive debris.

Written By : Shivank Mishra |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 07:24 AM (IST)

The Indian Army’s specialised tunnel rescue team is actively conducting continuous search and relief operations to evacuate workers trapped inside the tunnels of hydroelectric projects following severe natural disasters in Nepal. Working shoulder-to-shoulder with Nepal Special Forces (Nepal SF), Indian soldiers are carrying out high-risk joint rescue operations in extreme conditions.

Braving Hazardous Conditions in Langtang Tunnel

Under the command of Colonel Varun Sood, the Indian Army team launched the operation on Sunday. Rescuers navigated highly treacherous conditions inside the Langtang Tunnel, advancing nearly 170 meters into the structure despite massive debris fully blocking the path. During this challenging search, the joint team recovered the body of a deceased individual, helping bring closure to the grieving family.

Indian Army Leads Specialised Tunnel Rescue Mission In Disaster-Hit Nepal

ALSO READ | Nepal Flash Floods: Principal Recalls Race To Save 1,600 Students As Floodwaters Hit School


Indian Army Leads Specialised Tunnel Rescue Mission In Disaster-Hit Nepal

Mission Shifts to Chilime Tunnel

Having completed the search phase inside the Langtang Tunnel, the Special Unit of the Indian Army has now moved to another critical site the Chilime Tunnel. This ongoing joint effort stands as a powerful testament to the deep-rooted military camaraderie and enduring bond between India and Nepal during times of crisis.

Published at : 01 Sep 2026 07:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Flash Flood Tunnel Rescue Nepal Floods
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