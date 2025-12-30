From Indira Gandhi To Raihan Vadra: A Look At Gandhi Family’s Interfaith Ties Over Decades

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





For decades, the Gandhi family has shaped India’s political landscape through power, struggle, and transformation. Now, the family is once again in the spotlight, this time over personal relationships. From the era of Indira Gandhi to the present generation, including Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra’s son Rehan Vadra, the family’s ties across different religions reflect India’s social diversity and changing times.

Recently, reports said that Rehan Vadra has got engaged to his girlfriend Aviva Beg. Following the news, questions have emerged about Aviva Beg’s religious background. Against this backdrop, here is a look at how the Gandhi family’s relationships over the years have connected with people from different faiths.

Where Politics And Personal Life Converge

The Nehru–Gandhi family has never been defined by politics alone. The personal relationships of its members have often sparked social discussion. In a country as diverse as India, where religion and culture play a major role in social identity, the family’s personal choices have, at times, gone beyond conventional thinking.

Indira Gandhi and Feroze Gandhi: A Historic Beginning

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was married to Feroze Gandhi, a member of the Parsi community. Even during that era, their marriage was seen as an example of social harmony and personal freedom. Indira Gandhi’s life reflected independent thinking not only in political leadership but also in personal decisions.

Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi

Indira Gandhi’s son Rajiv Gandhi married Sonia Gandhi, who was born in Italy into a traditional Roman Catholic Christian family. Their relationship symbolised the coming together of two different cultures and added an international dimension to Indian politics. Sonia Gandhi later acquired Indian citizenship and went on to play a prominent role in active politics as Congress president for many years.

Sanjay Gandhi and Maneka Gandhi

The marriage of Sanjay Gandhi and Maneka Gandhi also attracted attention in Indian political circles. Maneka Gandhi was born into a Sindhi Hindu family and remained Hindu after marriage. The couple married in 1974, and their union was widely discussed from both political and social perspectives.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi married businessman Robert Vadra, who is not directly involved in politics but comes from a business background. Robert Vadra is considered to be associated with Christianity, and media reports have claimed that he later adopted Hinduism. This relationship, too, highlighted how personal choice and mutual understanding have guided family decisions.

Rehan Vadra and Aviva Beg

Now, the next generation of the family is in focus. Reports suggest that Rehan Vadra, son of Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra, has proposed to Aviva Beg, whom he had been dating for a long time. It is said that both families have approved the relationship.

However, when it comes to Aviva Beg’s religious background, there has been no official confirmation so far about which faith she belongs to.