Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India marked Nehru's 137th birth anniversary with national tributes.

Political leaders praised Nehru's nation-building and democratic ideals.

Children's Day observed, honoring Nehru's affection for children.

India on Saturday commemorated the 137th birth anniversary of its first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, with political leaders cutting across party lines paying their respects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, offered tributes to the former Prime Minister.

November 14 is also celebrated as Children's Day, or Bal Diwas, in India to honour Nehru's affection for children and his emphasis on their education and development.

PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Pay Tribute To First PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Nehru on his birth anniversary, posting, “Paying tribute to former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.”

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid homage to the Congress stalwart, highlighting his contributions to India's independence movement and his leadership during the country's early years as an independent nation.

“On the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji, I pay my tributes to him. His contribution to India’s freedom struggle and his leadership as the first Prime Minister of independent India left an enduring imprint on the formative years of our nation,” Singh said.

Priyanka Gandhi Calls Nehru A Revolutionary And Visionary

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described Nehru as a revolutionary, visionary and nation-builder. She also criticised those who continue to target his legacy, linking it to what she described as efforts to undermine India's Constitution and democracy.

“Jawaharlal Nehru was that unique human being - a revolutionary, a visionary and a builder. The fact that he is still attacked by those who seek to destroy our constitution and our democracy more than sixty years after his death is a testament to his steadfast commitment to India,” she said.

She further expressed hope that Nehru's love for the country would continue to guide future generations.

Kharge Highlights Nehru's Democratic And Secular Ideals

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge recalled Nehru's role in shaping modern India, particularly his commitment to democracy, equality, secularism and scientific thinking.

In his tribute, Kharge said Nehru's leadership and vision helped establish the foundations of a progressive nation despite the challenges India faced after independence.

He also highlighted the former Prime Minister's belief in equal opportunities and national unity.

“His special affection for children and his dedication to their education and bright future remind us that the country’s future lies in the hands of our coming generations. Warm wishes to all children on Children’s Day. Let us renew our commitment to ensuring that every child has access to a good education, equal opportunities and the right to fulfill their dreams. Nehru’s ideas and ideals continue to guide us today,” he said.

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Why Is Children's Day Celebrated On November 14?

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889 in Allahabad. He was among the leading figures of India's freedom struggle. He became the country's first Prime Minister when India gained independence on August 15, 1947, and continued in office until his death on May 27, 1964.

India observes Children's Day on his birth anniversary in recognition of his affection for children and his belief that their welfare and education were central to the country's progress. Popularly known as 'Chacha Nehru' among children, he advocated providing young people with care, education and opportunities to realise their potential.