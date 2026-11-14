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English NewsNewsIndia‘Revolutionary, Visionary’: PM Modi, Kharge, Sonia Pay Tribute To Jawaharlal Nehru On 137th Birth Anniversary

‘Revolutionary, Visionary’: PM Modi, Kharge, Sonia Pay Tribute To Jawaharlal Nehru On 137th Birth Anniversary

India marks Jawaharlal Nehru's 137th birth anniversary as PM Modi, Rajnath Singh and Congress leaders pay tribute on Children's Day 2026.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 10:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India marked Nehru's 137th birth anniversary with national tributes.
  • Political leaders praised Nehru's nation-building and democratic ideals.
  • Children's Day observed, honoring Nehru's affection for children.

India on Saturday commemorated the 137th birth anniversary of its first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, with political leaders cutting across party lines paying their respects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, offered tributes to the former Prime Minister.

November 14 is also celebrated as Children's Day, or Bal Diwas, in India to honour Nehru's affection for children and his emphasis on their education and development.

PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Pay Tribute To First PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Nehru on his birth anniversary, posting, “Paying tribute to former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.”

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid homage to the Congress stalwart, highlighting his contributions to India's independence movement and his leadership during the country's early years as an independent nation.

“On the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji, I pay my tributes to him. His contribution to India’s freedom struggle and his leadership as the first Prime Minister of independent India left an enduring imprint on the formative years of our nation,” Singh said.

Priyanka Gandhi Calls Nehru A Revolutionary And Visionary

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described Nehru as a revolutionary, visionary and nation-builder. She also criticised those who continue to target his legacy, linking it to what she described as efforts to undermine India's Constitution and democracy.

“Jawaharlal Nehru was that unique human being - a revolutionary, a visionary and a builder. The fact that he is still attacked by those who seek to destroy our constitution and our democracy more than sixty years after his death is a testament to his steadfast commitment to India,” she said.

She further expressed hope that Nehru's love for the country would continue to guide future generations.

Kharge Highlights Nehru's Democratic And Secular Ideals

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge recalled Nehru's role in shaping modern India, particularly his commitment to democracy, equality, secularism and scientific thinking.

In his tribute, Kharge said Nehru's leadership and vision helped establish the foundations of a progressive nation despite the challenges India faced after independence.

He also highlighted the former Prime Minister's belief in equal opportunities and national unity.

“His special affection for children and his dedication to their education and bright future remind us that the country’s future lies in the hands of our coming generations. Warm wishes to all children on Children’s Day. Let us renew our commitment to ensuring that every child has access to a good education, equal opportunities and the right to fulfill their dreams. Nehru’s ideas and ideals continue to guide us today,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘Mysterious Foreign National’: Kangana Ranaut Faces FIR Over Social Media Post About Sonia Gandhi

Why Is Children's Day Celebrated On November 14?

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889 in Allahabad. He was among the leading figures of India's freedom struggle. He became the country's first Prime Minister when India gained independence on August 15, 1947, and continued in office until his death on May 27, 1964.

India observes Children's Day on his birth anniversary in recognition of his affection for children and his belief that their welfare and education were central to the country's progress. Popularly known as 'Chacha Nehru' among children, he advocated providing young people with care, education and opportunities to realise their potential.

Frequently Asked Questions

What event was commemorated on Saturday?

India commemorated the 137th birth anniversary of its first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, on Saturday. Political leaders across party lines paid their respects.

Why is November 14th celebrated as Children's Day in India?

November 14th is celebrated as Children's Day, or Bal Diwas, to honor Jawaharlal Nehru's affection for children. He emphasized their education and development, leading to this commemoration.

What were some of Jawaharlal Nehru's key contributions to India?

Nehru was a leading figure in India's freedom struggle and its first Prime Minister. He laid the foundations of a progressive nation with a commitment to democracy, equality, secularism, and scientific thinking.

What was Jawaharlal Nehru popularly known as among children?

Jawaharlal Nehru was popularly known as 'Chacha Nehru' among children. He advocated for providing young people with care, education, and opportunities to realize their potential.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Nov 2026 10:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jawaharlal Nehru 'Narendra Modi' Children's Day 2026 Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary 2026
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