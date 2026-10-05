Who Is Neha Bora? JNU Research Scholar At Forefront Of Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

All India Students' Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora is at the forefront of the protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Videos of her clashes with police and powerful speeches have been widely shared on social media.

Bora had earlier also remained in the spotlight when the Cockroach Janata Party led a student movement. She had staged a 23-day hunger strike.

Bora has gained such prominence that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also held a press conference with her. This has prompted many people to know more about her -- who she is, where she comes from and what she is studying at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Neha Bora Is A JNU Research Scholar

Neha Bora is pursuing a PhD in Theatre and Performance Studies at JNU’s School of Arts and Aesthetics. Coming from a military family, Bora has journeyed from theatre to student politics. Her 23-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over the NEET examination controversy and paper leak cases recently brought her into the national spotlight.

Neha Bora is originally from Khatima in Uttarakhand. Her father served in the Indian Army, because of which she spent her childhood in different cities across the country.

She completed her early schooling at Delhi Public School in Siliguri, West Bengal. She later moved to Delhi for higher education and earned a degree in Sociology from Delhi University's Hindu College. She subsequently completed her master's degree from Dr BR Ambedkar University.

Her Journey Began With Theatre

Neha Bora is not known only as a student leader. She is also a trained theatre artist. During her college years, she joined a theatre group called Sangwari.

Through street plays and theatre, she gained a close understanding of grassroots social issues. Her experience in theatre and acting also helped her develop the confidence to put her views before the public.

After joining JNU, Neha Bora became associated with the left-wing student organisation All India Students' Association (AISA). With her strong ideological understanding and oratory skills, she soon rose through the organisation and was elected its national president.

She has consistently raised issues, including the privatisation of education, fee hikes, hostel-related problems and women's safety.