India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaWho Is Neha Bora? JNU Research Scholar At Forefront Of Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Who Is Neha Bora? JNU Research Scholar At Forefront Of Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Bora had earlier also remained in the spotlight when the Cockroach Janata Party led a student movement. She had staged a 23-day hunger strike.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 03:02 PM (IST)

All India Students' Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora is at the forefront of the protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Videos of her clashes with police and powerful speeches have been widely shared on social media.

Bora had earlier also remained in the spotlight when the Cockroach Janata Party led a student movement. She had staged a 23-day hunger strike.

Bora has gained such prominence that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also held a press conference with her. This has prompted many people to know more about her -- who she is, where she comes from and what she is studying at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Neha Bora Is A JNU Research Scholar

Neha Bora is pursuing a PhD in Theatre and Performance Studies at JNU’s School of Arts and Aesthetics. Coming from a military family, Bora has journeyed from theatre to student politics. Her 23-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over the NEET examination controversy and paper leak cases recently brought her into the national spotlight.

Neha Bora is originally from Khatima in Uttarakhand. Her father served in the Indian Army, because of which she spent her childhood in different cities across the country.

She completed her early schooling at Delhi Public School in Siliguri, West Bengal. She later moved to Delhi for higher education and earned a degree in Sociology from Delhi University's Hindu College. She subsequently completed her master's degree from Dr BR Ambedkar University.

Her Journey Began With Theatre

Neha Bora is not known only as a student leader. She is also a trained theatre artist. During her college years, she joined a theatre group called Sangwari.

Through street plays and theatre, she gained a close understanding of grassroots social issues. Her experience in theatre and acting also helped her develop the confidence to put her views before the public.

After joining JNU, Neha Bora became associated with the left-wing student organisation All India Students' Association (AISA). With her strong ideological understanding and oratory skills, she soon rose through the organisation and was elected its national president.

She has consistently raised issues, including the privatisation of education, fee hikes, hostel-related problems and women's safety.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 05 Oct 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar AISA JNU CEC Gyanesh Kumar CJP Protest Neha Bora
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Holds Talks With Swiss President Parmelin On Trade, Investment And Critical Technologies
PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Swiss President Guy Parmelin In New Delhi
India
West Bengal: Who Will Win Nandigram And Rejinagar? Voting For Bypolls Tomorrow
Who Will Win Nandigram And Rejinagar? Voting For Bypolls Tomorrow
India
Create Fear, War Room-Like Monitoring, Strengthen Beat Patrolling: SC To Cops On Delhi-NCR Rape Cases
'Need To Create Fear To Prevent Such Crimes': SC To Cops On Delhi-NCR Rape Cases
India
Supreme Court Agrees To List Plea Seeking Permission For Peaceful Protests In Delhi
Supreme Court Agrees To List Plea Seeking Permission For Peaceful Protests In Delhi
Advertisement

Videos

Supreme Court Notice: Election Commission Asked To Respond Over Gyanesh Kumar Row
Breaking: New CCTV shows Rasik Dulari before jump; questions deepen in Vrindavan ashram case
UP Flood Alert: Gomti in spate floods Lucknow colonies, 4-5 ft water; CM Yogi to conduct aerial survey
India Politics: Kharge lists 3 demands, opposition ups pressure on CEC ahead of SC hearing today
Breaking: Falahari Baba alleges ‘fake saints’ takeover at Premanand Maharaj’s Kelikunj Ashram
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget