From NEET Success To Courtroom Fight: 19-Year-Old Aspirant Wins Supreme Court Relief After Arguing Own Case

Teen NEET aspirant Atharva Chaturvedi wins Supreme Court relief after arguing his own case for EWS MBBS admission.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

On a February afternoon inside the Supreme Court of India, just as the bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant was preparing to rise, a young voice requested ten more minutes. The plea did not come from a senior advocate in black robes but from 19-year-old Atharva Chaturvedi of Jabalpur — a recent Class 12 graduate with a dream of becoming a doctor. Those additional minutes proved decisive.

Invoking its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the apex court directed the National Medical Commission and the Madhya Pradesh government to grant provisional MBBS admission to NEET-qualified candidates from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). For Atharva, whose aspirations had nearly slipped away, the judgment opened a long-shut door.

A Dream Interrupted By Policy Gaps

Atharva’s academic record was strong. He cleared both engineering and medical entrance examinations but ultimately chose to pursue medicine. After appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) twice, he secured 530 marks, as per a report on NDTV.

Despite qualifying, he was unable to gain admission under the EWS quota in private medical colleges because Madhya Pradesh had not extended EWS reservations to such institutions. The absence of a formal notification effectively blocked his path.

The court later observed that a student cannot be penalized for administrative or policy lapses by the state.

Teen Petitioner Takes On The System

Rather than giving up, Atharva decided to challenge the denial himself. With his father being a lawyer, he had some exposure to legal processes but no formal training. He visited the Supreme Court website, downloaded the Special Leave Petition (SLP) template, studied procedural requirements, and drafted his own petition.

After addressing registry objections, he filed it online on January 6. When the matter came up for hearing and the bench appeared ready to conclude proceedings, Atharva sought ten additional minutes to present his arguments.

The court agreed to hear him.

Article 142 Powers Change The Outcome

Exercising its constitutional authority under Article 142, the Supreme Court granted relief, directing authorities to ensure provisional admission for eligible EWS candidates like Atharva.

For the teenager from Jabalpur, the ruling was more than a personal victory. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Atharva Chaturvedi and what was his situation?

Atharva Chaturvedi is a 19-year-old who qualified for medical school through NEET. He was unable to get admission under the EWS quota due to a policy gap in Madhya Pradesh.

How did Atharva Chaturvedi approach the Supreme Court?

Atharva Chaturvedi, with some legal exposure from his father, drafted and filed his own Special Leave Petition online. He then requested additional time to present his arguments in court.

What was the Supreme Court's decision in Atharva Chaturvedi's case?

The Supreme Court invoked its powers under Article 142 and directed the National Medical Commission and the Madhya Pradesh government to grant provisional MBBS admission to NEET-qualified EWS candidates.

What constitutional power did the Supreme Court use to help Atharva Chaturvedi?

The Supreme Court exercised its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to grant relief and ensure admission for eligible EWS candidates.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
NEET SUpreme COurt
Photo Gallery

