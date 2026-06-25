NEET Row: Dharmendra Pradhan Says Rahul Gandhi 'Misled' Aspirants, Created Fear Among Youth

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Education Minister Pradhan criticized Rahul Gandhi for politicizing NEET.

Pradhan defended security, acknowledged lapses, vowed strict paper mafia action.

He urged students to trust institutions, ensuring their future security.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday launched a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the ongoing NEET controversy, accusing the opposition of spreading fear among students and politicising a sensitive issue affecting millions of aspirants across the country. The remarks come amid continued political sparring over allegations of examination irregularities and paper leaks, with opposition parties demanding accountability from the Centre and calling for Pradhan's resignation.

In an interview with CNN-News18, the minister accused Rahul Gandhi of creating unnecessary anxiety among students preparing for one of India's most competitive entrance examinations. Pradhan has sharply criticised Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of misleading NEET aspirants and instilling fear among the younger generation. He emphasised that leaders and society at large have a responsibility to support students rather than deepen their anxieties.

Pradhan Questions Opposition's Conduct

The education minister also criticised the opposition for organising political events close to the examination period, arguing that such activities were inappropriate when students were preparing for crucial tests. Referring to a rally held in Kota shortly before the examination, Pradhan said the timing of the event raised concerns.

He further targeted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, alleging that a rally addressed by the veteran leader in Bengaluru had affected students' ability to reach their examination centres.

“Three students could not reach their NEET examination because of Kharge’s rally. He later apologised to them. How can the Congress lecture us on this issue?” he asked, as per reports.

Government Defends Security Measures

Responding to criticism over the extraordinary arrangements made for the examination, Pradhan defended the deployment of security agencies and armed forces personnel to ensure smooth conduct. The minister argued that extensive coordination between central agencies, state governments and security forces was necessary to maintain the integrity of the examination process.

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), more than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination at 5,440 centres across India and 14 centres overseas.

Authorities implemented enhanced security measures including Aadhaar-based biometric verification, CCTV monitoring, signal jammers and two-tier frisking procedures supported by local police forces.

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'Cockroach Janata Party' Remark Sparks Political Debate

Pradhan also weighed in on the emerging "Cockroach Janata Party" movement, suggesting that political interests may be operating behind the scenes.

He escalated his criticism by alleging that the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is essentially Rahul Gandhi’s “B-team.” He acknowledged that everyone has the right to express their views, but questioned the forces driving such movements.

Minister Acknowledges Lapses, Promises Crackdown

While defending the government's overall response, Pradhan acknowledged that shortcomings had existed in the past and said corrective action had been taken.

The minister stressed that authorities remain committed to dismantling networks involved in examination fraud.

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Message To Students and Parents

Pradhan described the June 21 NEET re-examination as a major logistical exercise that was successfully completed through coordination between various agencies and state governments.

He also highlighted special provisions made for differently-abled candidates and sought to reassure students and parents amid ongoing concerns.

Pradhan’s latest remarks are clearly aimed at reassuring students and their families amid the turbulence of the NEET controversy. By urging aspirants to “remain positive and trust the country’s institutions,” he is positioning the government as sensitive to youth concerns and committed to safeguarding their future.