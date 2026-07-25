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English NewsNewsIndiaBihar Bandh Over NEET Row Turns Violent; Stone-Pelting, Lathi Charge, Arson Reported Across State

Bihar Bandh Over NEET Row Turns Violent; Stone-Pelting, Lathi Charge, Arson Reported Across State

Bihar bandh over the NEET paper leak witnessed clashes, stone-pelting and lathi charges across several districts as protests intensified.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bihar bandh protested NEET paper leak, disrupting normal life.
  • Statewide demonstrations involved stone-pelting, lathi charges, road blockades.
  • Protesters demanded accountability, Education Minister's resignation amid clashes.
  • Authorities deployed heavy security, drones, made detentions statewide.

The Bihar bandh called in protest against the alleged NEET paper leak witnessed widespread demonstrations across the state on Wednesday, with reports of stone-pelting, police lathi charges, road blockades and arson emerging from several districts. The shutdown, backed by student organisations and political parties, disrupted normal life in parts of Bihar as protesters intensified their demand for accountability over the examination controversy and sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Protests were reported from Patna, Chhapra, Siwan, Gaya, Ara, Samastipur, Saharsa and Nawada, prompting heavy deployment of security personnel. While many demonstrations remained peaceful, clashes broke out at several locations, leaving multiple people injured.

Patna Witnesses Police Action As Protesters Gather

In the state capital, students and activists assembled near JP Golambar and Ramgulam Chowk at Gandhi Maidan to participate in the bandh. Police stopped protesters from marching ahead and dispersed gatherings at multiple locations. Authorities resorted to a lathi charge to control the crowd, while several protesters were detained during the demonstrations. A heavy police presence across Patna limited the impact of the bandh, with personnel maintaining strict vigil around Gandhi Maidan to prevent large congregations.

Janshakti Janata Dal president Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, joined the protesters and climbed the Ram Gulam statue at Gandhi Maidan to express support for the bandh.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police Says 130 Personnel Hurt, 15 FIRs Filed; 2,000 Anti-Socials Identified Using Facial Recognition

Stone-Pelting, Arson And Road Blockades Reported

The most serious violence was reported from Chhapra, where a protest near Thana Chowk turned confrontational. Demonstrators allegedly pelted stones at police personnel, prompting officers to carry out a lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Additional police forces were rushed to the area after several people sustained injuries during the clashes, as per reports.

In Siwan, protesters vandalised public property, leading authorities to deploy extra security personnel to restore order.

Meanwhile, AISA and RYA activists staged demonstrations in Jagdishpur in Bhojpur district, where they set fire to materials at Nayaka Tola turn while demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Security was tightened around railway stations, district offices and other sensitive installations.

In Samastipur, protesters blocked traffic at Patel Golambar and raised slogans against the Centre and the Education Minister, while in Saharsa, demonstrators staged a road blockade near Thana Chowk, condemning the alleged lathi charge on students in Patna.

ALSO READ: CJP Accuses Delhi Police Of 'Siege' At Jantar Mantar, Alleges Food, Water Supplies Blocked

Security Heightened Across Bihar

Authorities placed several districts on high alert ahead of the bandh, particularly Nawada, where a large student march had been planned.

Around 1,700 police personnel were deployed across 40 sensitive locations in the district. The administration also stationed four Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), two Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs), 28 station house officers, and additional personnel to oversee security arrangements.

Officials monitored the city using drones and CCTV cameras, anticipating participation by more than 2,000 protesters, including members of the Bhim Army.

Bhim Army District President Dharmendra Rajvanshi criticised the Centre and demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. He alleged that students participating in peaceful demonstrations had been subjected to police lathi charges and called for an impartial investigation into the incident. He also warned that the agitation would intensify if the protesters' demands were ignored.

Security was also strengthened at railway stations, bus terminals, district headquarters, government offices and major intersections across Bihar. The administration appealed to residents to maintain peace and avoid spreading rumours as law enforcement agencies remained on alert throughout the statewide bandh.

Before You Go

Delhi Violence Case: Police Register 15 FIRs, Identify Over 2,000 Suspects Amid Probe

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the reason for the Bihar bandh?

The Bihar bandh was called to protest the alleged NEET paper leak. Protesters demanded accountability over the examination controversy and sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Which areas of Bihar experienced protests during the bandh?

Protests were reported from Patna, Chhapra, Siwan, Gaya, Ara, Samastipur, Saharsa, and Nawada. While many demonstrations remained peaceful, clashes broke out in several locations.

What type of incidents occurred during the bandh?

The bandh witnessed stone-pelting, police lathi charges, road blockades, and arson in several districts. Protesters also vandalized public property in places like Siwan.

How did authorities respond to the protests?

Authorities deployed heavy security personnel across multiple districts, including 1,700 police in Nawada. They used lathi charges to disperse crowds, detained protesters, and monitored cities with drones and CCTV cameras.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Tej Pratap Yadav Bihar Bandh Chhapra NEET Paper Leak DHarmendra Pradhan PATNA
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