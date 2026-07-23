Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi Over Paper Leaks: 'You Harmed Youth's Future'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi blamed PM Modi for damaging youth's future.

He demanded Minister's resignation amidst ongoing exam irregularities protests.

PM Modi announced fast-track courts for paper leak cases.

Ongoing exam irregularities agitation forms a major political flashpoint.

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on paper leaks, accusing the Centre of damaging the future of India's youth and failing to protect the education system.

Responding to the Prime Minister's message on X, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government had "encouraged the destruction" of the country's education system and shielded those responsible, while also reiterating the demands raised by student protesters.

The exchange comes as the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) agitation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and paper leaks entered its 31st day.

Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi Over Education System

In a post on his official X handle, Rahul Gandhi directly responded to the Prime Minister's statement, accusing him of being responsible for harming the aspirations of young people.

"You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system — and protected every person responsible for it," Rahul Gandhi wrote.

The Congress leader also reiterated the demands put forward by the student protesters, saying they were seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, an apology to students and action against those who allegedly assaulted them.

ALSO READ | Govt To Set Up Fast-Track Courts For Paper Leak Cases: PM Modi As CJP Protest Intensifies

PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts for Paper Leak Cases

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi said the welfare and future of the country's youth remained the government's highest priority and warned that those responsible for harming students' interests would face strict action.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister announced the government's decision to establish fast-track courts to ensure speedy trials and stringent punishment in paper leak cases.

"We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard," PM Modi said.

He added that the move was part of a broader series of measures aimed at safeguarding students' interests.

ALSO READ | Delhi Pulls Women's Safety Poster Cop From Protest Duty Amid Row Over Slapping Woman At Jantar Mantar

Paper Leak Protest Continues

The political exchange comes against the backdrop of the ongoing protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and paper leaks.

The agitation has continued for more than 30 days, with protesters demanding accountability from the government and action against those allegedly responsible for the controversy.

The issue has become a major political flashpoint, with both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress intensifying their attacks over the handling of the alleged paper leak cases.