Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of damaging the future of India's youth and encouraging the destruction of the education system. He also alleged that the government shielded those responsible.
Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi Over Paper Leaks: 'You Harmed Youth's Future'
Responding to PM Modi's post on X, Rahul alleged that the government had protected those responsible while reiterating student protesters' demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
- Rahul Gandhi blamed PM Modi for damaging youth's future.
- He demanded Minister's resignation amidst ongoing exam irregularities protests.
- PM Modi announced fast-track courts for paper leak cases.
- Ongoing exam irregularities agitation forms a major political flashpoint.
Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on paper leaks, accusing the Centre of damaging the future of India's youth and failing to protect the education system.
Responding to the Prime Minister's message on X, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government had "encouraged the destruction" of the country's education system and shielded those responsible, while also reiterating the demands raised by student protesters.
The exchange comes as the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) agitation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and paper leaks entered its 31st day.
Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi Over Education System
In a post on his official X handle, Rahul Gandhi directly responded to the Prime Minister's statement, accusing him of being responsible for harming the aspirations of young people.
"You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system — and protected every person responsible for it," Rahul Gandhi wrote.
The Congress leader also reiterated the demands put forward by the student protesters, saying they were seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, an apology to students and action against those who allegedly assaulted them.
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PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts for Paper Leak Cases
Earlier, Prime Minister Modi said the welfare and future of the country's youth remained the government's highest priority and warned that those responsible for harming students' interests would face strict action.
In a post on X, the Prime Minister announced the government's decision to establish fast-track courts to ensure speedy trials and stringent punishment in paper leak cases.
"We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard," PM Modi said.
He added that the move was part of a broader series of measures aimed at safeguarding students' interests.
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Paper Leak Protest Continues
The political exchange comes against the backdrop of the ongoing protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and paper leaks.
The agitation has continued for more than 30 days, with protesters demanding accountability from the government and action against those allegedly responsible for the controversy.
The issue has become a major political flashpoint, with both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress intensifying their attacks over the handling of the alleged paper leak cases.
Before You Go
Breaking News: NDA and Opposition MPs Face Off Outside Parliament Over NEET Row
Frequently Asked Questions
What are Rahul Gandhi's accusations against Prime Minister Modi regarding paper leaks?
What demands did Rahul Gandhi reiterate from student protesters?
Rahul Gandhi reiterated demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Student protesters also seek an apology to students and action against those who allegedly assaulted them.
What measures has PM Modi announced in response to paper leak cases?
PM Modi announced the government's decision to establish fast-track courts. These courts aim to ensure speedy trials and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.
What is the context of the ongoing protests mentioned in the article?
The protests are led by the Cockroach Janta Party over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and paper leaks. The agitation has been ongoing for over 30 days.