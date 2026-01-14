Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Writer and storyteller Neelesh Misra has accused IndiGo Airlines staff of mistreating his 10-year-old daughter during her solo journey from Lucknow to Goa as an unaccompanied minor. Misra’s allegations, shared on X, went viral and triggered outrage online, with users raising concerns over how children travelling alone are handled at airports. According to Misra, a female staff member allegedly used harsh and humiliating language while speaking to his daughter. IndiGo, however, has issued a clarification, insisting the child was cared for as per protocol throughout the trip.

Misra’s allegations

In his post, Misra claimed that an IndiGo flight attendant behaved rudely with his daughter, allegedly calling her “dramatic” and making remarks such as, “Don’t you have eyes?” He further alleged she was told to go and eat and even warned she could miss her flight. Misra said the comments were directed at a minor travelling alone under the airline’s UMNR (Unaccompanied Minor) service.

#Indigo



“This girl is getting on my nerves. She is such a finicky eater! …”

“Don’t you have eyes? Go, go eat! Go and miss your flight!”



This and a barrage of other rude things is what the @IndiGo6E staffer (Laraib?) said about my 10-yr-old daughter Vaidehi Misra who just… — Neelesh Misra (@neeleshmisra) January 13, 2026

He also claimed he spoke to the staff member over the phone, but the behaviour did not change. Misra tagged the civil aviation ministry’s AirSewa account while seeking action, saying the incident reflected a wider problem of poor passenger treatment-now extended to a child as well.

IndiGo Responds

Soon after the post gained traction, IndiGo responded on social media, stating it had spoken to Misra and was examining the matter on priority. The airline later issued a detailed statement after an internal review, rejecting the allegations.

IndiGo maintained that Misra’s daughter was “looked after throughout her journey” and that staff behaviour remained “courteous, helpful and sensitive” at every stage. The airline said it followed its unaccompanied minor protocol, ensuring continuous monitoring and support from check-in to boarding.

IndiGo also said that close to departure time, the child wanted to visit food outlets. Despite limited time, staff patiently escorted her, ensured her safety and made sure she boarded the flight on schedule.

The episode has drawn strong reactions on social media, with many users describing the alleged conduct as unacceptable. Some former cabin crew members pointed out that unaccompanied minors, particularly young girls, are typically given special attention and protection during travel.