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HomeNewsIndiaNCW takes cognisance of DU professor's murder, seeks detailed report

NCW takes cognisance of DU professor's murder, seeks detailed report

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday took suo motu cognisance of media reports about the murder of a woman DU professor, who was found dead at her residence, and sought a report from the police within seven day.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 12:53 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday took suo motu cognisance of media reports about the murder of a woman DU professor, who was found dead at her residence, and sought a report from the police within seven days.

The Commission said its chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, has written to the Delhi Police Commissioner directing immediate, stringent and time-bound action in the case.

"National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of deeply disturbing media reports regarding the brutal murder of a woman professor of Delhi University, who was found dead inside her residence in Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi," the Commission said in a statement on X.

"The Commission has sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days," it said.

The NCW said it has sought details on the FIR registered in the case, the status of the investigation, forensic and post-mortem findings, analysis of CCTV footage, call detail records, and other digital evidence, and the steps taken to identify, trace, and apprehend the perpetrator.

The Commission has also sought information regarding the examination of possible suspects and persons known to the victim, along with measures being undertaken to strengthen the safety and security of women living alone in the national capital.

On Thursday afternoon, the 49-year-old assistant professor, Devosmita Paul, at Shivaji College was found murdered in her apartment in east Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave. She was living alone in the flat. PTI KSH AMJ AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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