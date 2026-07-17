NCP Merger Or NDA Shift? Fadnavis' Meeting With Leaders Of Both Pawar Camps Sparks Buzz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uncertainty continues over Maharashtra's future political landscape.

A series of late-night meetings involving Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior leaders from both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has set off intense political speculation, with questions arising whether the fractured party is heading towards a reunion or if the Sharad Pawar-led faction is exploring a future with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The buzz stems from three meetings held at Fadnavis' official residence, Varsha, over two days. Senior leaders from the ruling NCP, Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, met the chief minister first. Later, Jayant Patil, state president of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), also held a separate meeting with Fadnavis after first calling on Sharad Pawar at his Mumbai residence, Silver Oak.

While all sides have maintained that the meetings were routine, the timing has fuelled speculation since it comes months after discussions over a possible reconciliation between the two NCP factions following the death of Ajit Pawar.

The latest political chatter has centred on whether the meetings were aimed at reviving merger talks or laying the groundwork for a broader political understanding with the NDA.

What Triggered The Speculation?

The back-to-back meetings have revived two possibilities that have been discussed intermittently since the NCP split: a reunion of the rival Pawar factions or a new political understanding between Sharad Pawar's camp and the NDA.

The speculation comes at a time when relations between the BJP and Sharad Pawar appear less confrontational than in recent years. It has also coincided with reports of increased communication between leaders across party lines, leading to questions over whether informal political channels are being reopened.



Jayant Patil has maintained that his meeting with Fadnavis lasted only a few minutes and was related to the disqualification issue of the Mayor of Urun-Iashwarpur in his constituency Islampur, dismissing that it had any political significance. Leaders from the Sharad Pawar camp have similarly described it as an official meeting with the chief minister.

However, the explanation has done little to quieten speculation, particularly after reports that Patil had recently met BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, which strengthened rumours that discussions are taking place beyond routine administrative matters.

ALSO READ: Insulting Vande Mataram Could Attract Jail Term As Centre Plans Legal Safeguards

Unease Within Sharad Pawar's Camp

The developments have reportedly caused unease within the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), where leaders are divided over the party's future course.

According to reports, several legislators believe remaining in the Opposition has limited their ability to secure development funds for their constituencies and favour closer engagement with the ruling alliance. Others, however, fear that any move towards the NDA could erode the party's identity and weaken the opposition bloc in Maharashtra.

The speculation gathered further momentum after NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule recently indicated that the party could support the Centre's proposed delimitation legislation if it ensured a uniform increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states.

Although Sule later clarified that the remarks should not be interpreted as support for joining the NDA, they added to the perception that the party was keeping its political options open, the Times of India reported.

Internal fault lines in Ajit Pawar's NCP

The political uncertainty has also brought internal divisions within the ruling NCP into sharper focus.

Since Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash and the elevation of his wife, Sunetra Pawar, as party chief and Deputy Chief Minister, the party is believed to have split into two influential camps. One is led by Sunetra Pawar and her son, Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar, while the other revolves around senior leaders Praful Patel and Maharashtra unit chief Sunil Tatkare.

According to a report by NDTV, Patel and Tatkare have grown increasingly uncomfortable with Parth Pawar's expanding role in the organisation and his style of functioning. Parth entered the Rajya Sabha after Sunetra vacated her Upper House seat following her appointment as Deputy Chief Minister.

The differences became more apparent after Patel publicly spoke about the need for "corrective measures" within the party, remarks that were widely interpreted as reflecting dissatisfaction with the current leadership. Since Sunetra Pawar assumed charge, Patel and Tatkare are believed to have seen their influence within the organisation diminish, the report said.

The friction surfaced again when a senior party leader openly questioned Sunetra Pawar's leadership, exposing growing dissatisfaction within sections of the party.

Adding to the intrigue, reports suggested that Patel and Tatkare's late-night meeting with Fadnavis took place without Sunetra Pawar being informed beforehand, raising further questions about coordination within the ruling party.

When questioned, Tatkare downplayed the meeting, saying it was not political and that he did not feel the need to keep party chief Sunetra Pawar in the loop.

ALSO READ: 'I'm Unable To Speak': Wangchuk Weakens On Day 20 Of CJP Hunger Strike; Docs Warn Of Organ Failure

Merger Or realignment?

The uncertainty has revived debate over the future of Maharashtra's political landscape.

A reunion of the two NCP factions would consolidate the Pawar family's political base but could alter the balance within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, where the ruling Sunetra Pawar-led NCP is already a partner alongside the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Conversely, if sections of the Sharad Pawar camp were to align with the NDA independently, it would significantly weaken the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which has already faced setbacks following recent defections in the Shiv Sena (UBT).

For now, neither the BJP nor either NCP faction has acknowledged that merger or alliance talks are underway. Publicly, leaders continue to describe the meetings as routine. Privately, however, the unusual sequence of interactions between leaders from rival camps and the chief minister has ensured that speculation over Maharashtra's next political realignment remains firmly alive.