India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaNCM chairman reviews welfare, security measures for minorities in J&K

NCM chairman reviews welfare, security measures for minorities in J&K

Jammu, Oct 16 (PTI): National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chairman Harjit Singh Grewal on Friday reviewed welfare schemes, security arrangements and grievance redressal mechanisms for minority communities in Jammu and Kashmi.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 12:39 AM (IST)

Jammu, Oct 16 (PTI): National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chairman Harjit Singh Grewal on Friday reviewed welfare schemes, security arrangements and grievance redressal mechanisms for minority communities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairing a meeting with senior officers of the Union Territory administration here, Grewal assessed the implementation of schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) and the National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC), and reviewed their physical and financial progress.

Grewal reviewed grievances received from minority communities and the action taken by the concerned departments, stressing the need for timely resolution of complaints, effective inter-departmental coordination and regular follow-up.

The meeting also reviewed the safety and security of minority and migrant communities in Jammu and Kashmir. Emphasis was laid on continued monitoring of the security situation and coordination between security agencies and district administrations to address the concerns of vulnerable communities, they said.

Grewal also called for community-specific demands, particularly those concerning education, language promotion and welfare, to be examined at the appropriate administrative and departmental levels.

The meeting aimed at strengthening coordination between the National Commission for Minorities and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure effective implementation of welfare initiatives and address concerns relating to the security and socio-economic development of minority communities. PTI AB RHL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Oct 2026 12:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 17 October 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Akal Takht declares AAP MLA Giaspura 'Tankhaiya' over alleged objectionable remarks
Akal Takht declares AAP MLA Giaspura 'Tankhaiya' over alleged objectionable remarks
India
Elon Musk conspiring against India; behind Delhi protests: BJP's Brij Bhushan Singh
Elon Musk conspiring against India; behind Delhi protests: BJP's Brij Bhushan Singh
India
SP's PDA stands for 'Parivaar Development Authority' and 'Paraya Dhan Apna': Adityanath
SP's PDA stands for 'Parivaar Development Authority' and 'Paraya Dhan Apna': Adityanath
India
AIKS to hold 90th-anniversary conference in Telangana, join Oct 23 protests against SIR
AIKS to hold 90th-anniversary conference in Telangana, join Oct 23 protests against SIR
Advertisement

Videos

Women’s Reservation: Fresh Push Expected for Women’s Quota Bill
Patna Protest: Left Student Organisations Demand Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation
Political Storm: Neha Bora, Prashant Bhushan and Sam Pitroda’s Remarks Ignite Controversy
BJP Counterattack: Shahnawaz Hussain Slams Opposition’s Bangladesh and Arab Spring Comparisons
Punjab Drug Crisis: Amit Shah Says Centre Will Seek Answers From State Government
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget