NCM chairman reviews welfare, security measures for minorities in J&K

Jammu, Oct 16 (PTI): National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chairman Harjit Singh Grewal on Friday reviewed welfare schemes, security arrangements and grievance redressal mechanisms for minority communities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairing a meeting with senior officers of the Union Territory administration here, Grewal assessed the implementation of schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) and the National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC), and reviewed their physical and financial progress.

Grewal reviewed grievances received from minority communities and the action taken by the concerned departments, stressing the need for timely resolution of complaints, effective inter-departmental coordination and regular follow-up.

The meeting also reviewed the safety and security of minority and migrant communities in Jammu and Kashmir. Emphasis was laid on continued monitoring of the security situation and coordination between security agencies and district administrations to address the concerns of vulnerable communities, they said.

Grewal also called for community-specific demands, particularly those concerning education, language promotion and welfare, to be examined at the appropriate administrative and departmental levels.

The meeting aimed at strengthening coordination between the National Commission for Minorities and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure effective implementation of welfare initiatives and address concerns relating to the security and socio-economic development of minority communities. PTI AB RHL

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