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English NewsNewsIndiaNavy chief visits New Zealand to bolster maritime ties

Navy chief visits New Zealand to bolster maritime ties

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI): Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan held substantive discussions with his New Zealand counterpart during a visit to the island nation aimed at further strengthening maritime cooperation and enhancing professional and operational linkages between the two navies, officials said on Monda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 12:37 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI): Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan held substantive discussions with his New Zealand counterpart during a visit to the island nation aimed at further strengthening maritime cooperation and enhancing professional and operational linkages between the two navies, officials said on Monday.

The discussions between Adm Swaminathan and Rear Admiral Garin Golding, Chief of Royal New Zealand Navy, provided an opportunity to further strengthen practical cooperation between the two navies, including through enhanced operational engagement and greater maritime information exchange, they said.

"Building upon the India–New Zealand Maritime Security Cooperation Arrangement, the two chiefs exchanged views on enhancing the partnership between the two navies, advancing operational engagement, including a maiden bilateral naval exercise in 2027, and exploring ways to ensure better maritime information exchange," a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said.

Adm Swaminathan began his visit to Australia and New Zealand on September 9. He first visited Australia aiming to bolster bilateral naval cooperation.

"Adm Krishna Swaminathan's visit to New Zealand, aimed at further strengthening maritime cooperation and enhancing professional and operational linkages between the Indian Navy and the Royal New Zealand Navy," the official said.

The visit commenced with a traditional Maori Powhiri accorded to the Indian Navy's chief at Te Taua Moana Marae, at HMNZS Philomel, Devonport Naval Base, Auckland. The Powhiri, a traditional Maori welcome, was a powerful expression of 'manaakitanga', respect and welcome, deeply woven into the identity of the Royal New Zealand Navy, the Indian Navy said.

The traditional welcome was followed by a ceremonial guard of honour accorded by the Royal New Zealand Navy at HMNZS Philomel, the ‘Home of the Navy’.

"The ceremonial occasion also provided a backdrop to the shared naval history between India and New Zealand. The historic 6-inch turret of HMNZS Achilles, the warship that later served in the Indian Navy as INS Delhi, served as a tangible link between the two navies, spanning generations," the spokesperson said.

The visit underscores the "enduring maritime" partnership between India and New Zealand and reflects the shared commitment of the the two navies towards strengthening maritime cooperation and advancing operational linkages, the Indian Navy said.

The engagement is in keeping with the Government of India’s vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and India’s commitment to strengthening maritime partnerships in the region. PTI KND SKY SKY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Sep 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
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