HomeNewsIndiaNationwide Bank Strike On February 12: Will Banks Remain Open Tomorrow?

Nationwide Bank Strike On February 12: Will Banks Remain Open Tomorrow?

Bank of Baroda has informed the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) about the possible impact of the proposed strike on its services.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 01:24 PM (IST)

Several major bank unions have announced a nationwide strike on Thursday, February 12, 2026, prompting customers to check whether bank branches will function normally. With businesses and account holders planning transactions, clarity on operations has become crucial.

Bank of Baroda has informed the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) about the possible impact of the proposed strike on its services. However, the bigger question remains -- will banks be open or shut on February 12?

Which Unions Have Called The Strike?

Prominent banking bodies such as the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), and the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) have asked their members to participate. The strike call has also received backing from 10 Central Trade Unions (CTUs).

The protest is aimed at opposing the four new Labour Codes notified by the Centre in November 2025, which consolidate 29 existing labour laws. Unions argue that the new codes are “anti-worker” and impose stricter conditions for registering trade unions. Banking associations have also reiterated long-standing demands, including the introduction of a five-day work week and improved work-life balance.

Will Banks Be Closed Tomorrow?

So far, neither the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) nor any major public or private sector bank has officially declared February 12 a holiday. This means banks are, as of now, expected to remain open.

That said, some lenders have flagged the possibility of disruptions if employees participate in large numbers. Bank of Baroda, in its communication to the BSE, indicated that operations could be affected depending on the scale of the strike.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
Bank Strike February 12 Bank Unions Strike
