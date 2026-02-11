Nationwide Bank Strike On February 12: Will Banks Remain Open Tomorrow?

Several major bank unions have announced a nationwide strike on Thursday, February 12, 2026, prompting customers to check whether bank branches will function normally. With businesses and account holders planning transactions, clarity on operations has become crucial.

Bank of Baroda has informed the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) about the possible impact of the proposed strike on its services. However, the bigger question remains -- will banks be open or shut on February 12?

Which Unions Have Called The Strike?

Prominent banking bodies such as the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), and the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) have asked their members to participate. The strike call has also received backing from 10 Central Trade Unions (CTUs).

The protest is aimed at opposing the four new Labour Codes notified by the Centre in November 2025, which consolidate 29 existing labour laws. Unions argue that the new codes are “anti-worker” and impose stricter conditions for registering trade unions. Banking associations have also reiterated long-standing demands, including the introduction of a five-day work week and improved work-life balance.

Will Banks Be Closed Tomorrow?

So far, neither the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) nor any major public or private sector bank has officially declared February 12 a holiday. This means banks are, as of now, expected to remain open.

That said, some lenders have flagged the possibility of disruptions if employees participate in large numbers. Bank of Baroda, in its communication to the BSE, indicated that operations could be affected depending on the scale of the strike.