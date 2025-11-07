National Herald Case: Court To Decide On ED Chargesheet Against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi On Nov 29

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court has listed the National Herald Money laundering case for order on cognisance of the Prosecution complaint (Charge sheet) filed by the ED.

The Court has listed the matter for orders on November 29, following clarification provided by the Enforcement Directorate.

The Enforcement Directorate had filed a charge sheet (Prosecution complaint) against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian and Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.

Earlier, the court had reserved the order. Thereafter, it sought some clarification from the ED.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne listed the matter for order on cognisance of the ED's charge sheet after seeking clarification from the ED.

The court heard the submissions of Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju. Earlier, the court had sought clarification from the investigation officer.

Special public prosecutor NNK Matta appeared in person before the court.

On September 6, ED had filed a copy of ECIR and the complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy in 2014.

During the earlier hearing, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju had appeared through video conferencing and stated that the ED is not averse to filing these two documents before the court and providing the same to the proposed accused. He sought to file the same through a formal application.

The court had sought Certain clarifications in the context of two documents, available in the case files/with the ED, but not filed along with the prosecution complaint.

These documents include the complaint dated 04.07.2014 filed by Subramaniam Swamy with the ED and the ECIR registered on 30.06.2021, which was subsequently recorded in the present matter by the ED; the court order reads.

On July 29, the Rouse Avenue court deferred the order on cognisance of the ED charge sheet in the National Herald money laundering case. The court had sought some clarification from the case file.

This case pertains to allegations of a right by Young Indian to recover a loan amount of Rs 90 crore from Associated Journal Limited (AJL) by paying Rs 50 lakh to Congress. The Congress party had given a loan of Rs 90 crores to AJL.

According to the ED, the proposed accused allegedly fraudulently took over the AJL, which has assets worth Rs 2,000 crores.

The court had reserved its order on July 14, taking cognisance after hearing the submissions of the Enforcement Directorate and the proposed accused persons.

On July 12, in rebuttal arguments before the court, ASG S V Raju said that Young Indian was involved in money laundering and continues to be involved. Raju asserted that there were sufficient grounds to take cognisance of the prosecution complaint against all proposed accused persons in the National Herald money laundering case.

