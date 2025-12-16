Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Congress Cries 'Gangs Of Gandhinagar' Conspiracy After National Herald Case Dismissed

Congress hails a Delhi court order in the National Herald case, accusing the Centre of misusing agencies to target Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Congress on Tuesday welcomed a Delhi court’s refusal to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) money laundering case linked to the National Herald matter, using the ruling to launch a fresh political offensive against the Centre. The party alleged that the case was a deliberate attempt to target its leadership and weaken the Opposition through the misuse of central investigative agencies.

Addressing a press conference soon after the order, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said the court’s decision had exposed what he described as a politically driven campaign against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, as per a report on India Today. He argued that the developments reaffirmed the party’s long-standing claim that the case lacked legal and factual basis.

‘Misuse Of Agencies Stands Exposed’: Congress

At the briefing, Khera accused the ruling dispensation of orchestrating a conspiracy through investigative bodies. “The gangs of Gandhinagar’s misuse of agencies stands exposed today. This conspiracy is against the people of India. Rahul Gandhi is playing the role of the Opposition perfectly, and that is why this conspiracy is going on,” he said.

Congress leaders claimed that the timing and persistence of the probe reflected political motives rather than genuine law enforcement concerns. They asserted that the party and its leadership had cooperated fully with the investigation, despite what they called repeated attempts to harass and intimidate them.

Party Calls It Moral, Political Victory

Reacting to the order, Congress advocate Mohammed Khan termed the case “bogus from day one.” He pointed out that Rahul Gandhi had appeared before the ED and faced prolonged questioning, yet the agency had failed to establish any wrongdoing. “The case was a complete waste of time,” he said.

The Congress also issued a strongly worded statement on social media following the ruling, asserting that the government’s actions had been laid bare. The party said: “The malafide and illegality of the Modi govt stands fully exposed. Proceedings of ED against the Congress leadership Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji and Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, in the Young Indian case have been found completely illegal and malafide by the Honourable Court. The court has ruled that the ED case is without jurisdiction, it has no FIR without which there is no case. This politically motivated prosecution by the Modi government over the last decade, of the principal Opposition party stands exposed before the people of India.”

The statement further maintained that there was “no case of money laundering, no proceeds of crime and no movement of property,” calling the case a political witch hunt. “We cannot, and will not ever be intimidated — because we fight for the truth,” it added.

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
Sonia Gandhi CONGRESS : Rahul Gandhi
